MANCHESTER — The Lawless Libertines Vaudeville Troupe will host A New Year’s Eve 2020 Spectacular from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The newly formed troupe has revealed the “secret speakeasy” for the Roaring ’20s-style event is the former Amoskeag Mill President’s Mansion, a Victorian home in the Swiss style.
“It’s a beautiful, historic home, with antique furniture, big furniture and a large group hall,” said one of the event organizers, Tristan Collins, of Manchester. “People think it’s a really novel idea.”
The building, at 607 Chestnut St., has long housed the Goodwin Funeral Home. A call to the site confirmed the event will take place on New Year’s Eve, when no services are scheduled at the funeral home.
Billed as a night of glamour and spectacle, the event will feature stand-up comedy, 1920s poetry, tarot card readings, burlesque performances, hors d’oevres by Madears and a champagne toast.
Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s-style garb; a costume contest is planned.
Tickets are $20; bar access is extra. For more information, go to lawlesslibertines.com.
This is Lawless Libertines’ second performance since forming as a “body positive and queer positive” troupe in Manchester. The ensemble is hoping to set up area events in March and August as well, Collins said.