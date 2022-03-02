Lewis Black has spent decades ranting about the absurdities of life, but thanks to a particularly irritating couple of years, he’s officially “Off the Rails.”
He’s sharing his sometimes wry, sometimes fiercely disgusted take on things in a recent telephone interview, and it’s not hard to imagine that familiar look of distaste tugging the corners of his mouth into a deep smirk.
Black, 73, says the title of his long-awaited tour comes from having way too long — 500 days, to be exact — to ruminate in between gigs, thanks to a pandemic that brought the world, and the entertainment industry, to a screeching halt.
“This tour is pretty much (about) me being in a ball by myself,” says Black of canceled tour dates and an unwanted hiatus.
“It was horrible. I didn’t see this as a renaissance of human experience as other people did. I didn’t discover, ‘Oh, now I can paint or design quits. I didn’t do any of that.”
It’s that delivery — observations dripping with sarcasm and coupled with aggressive forefinger gestures, that has stoked appearances on “The Daily Show,” HBO and Comedy Central, fueled several bestselling books and served as the blueprint for Anger, a fire-cracker of an animated character in Pixar’s 2015 film “Inside Out.”
Lewis is nominated for another Grammy Award, this one for the 2020 standup special “Thanks for Risking Your Life,” which was filmed just before the pandemic shuttered stages.
If he wins his third Grammy at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, it most likely will get tucked behind other items on a shelf above the fireplace. It brings him solace to know they’re there.
“They’re good to have in the living room because if you’re attacked, the weight of it could kill someone,” he says with practiced irreverence.
‘Rude, crude’ and back
The Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, which welcomes the comedian to its stage on Thursday, March 10, sums up Black this way: “He’s rude, he’s crude and he is back at it again in 2022.”
Lewis is happiest on the road, interacting with crowds and rounding up fans’ own grievances and irritations for live-stream sessions on “The Rant is Due.”
Black’s relationship with audiences is his top priority, and he calls the time he spent away from live performances a “forced separation.”
“Mainly what makes me happy is being back in front of an audience again. I gave up a personal life, in a sense. I made the choice that I was going to be single, because I was selfish about my career,” he says.
In a world already rife with real-life punchlines, Lewis crafts the “sendup,” making sense of the madness or simply skewering it in the process.
He likens it to making the flush of a toilet sound funnier as the world goes down the tubes.
That includes reactions to issues both large-scale and picayune.
Take his general distaste for Valentine’s Day.
“The whole thing is ludicrous. You’re doing it during the height of the flu season, it’s the worst weather of the year in most parts of the country, and it’s six weeks after Christmas, so you got stuff already.”
To put it further in perspective, he offered people a couple of stress-relieving products: an “anger button,” to be used in the event of an emergency (or at least profound irritation), and a ticked-off bobblehead in his likeness. Both spew a handful of expletive-based exclamations when a button is pushed.
“The anger button has been a big seller. You let off steam … and all the money goes to charity,” says Lewis, who supports a wide range of efforts including the Michael J. Fox Foundation, The Fifty Second Street Project, and Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Home for Our Troops.
Degrees of anger
In truth, he’s not always enraged; sometimes he’s just plain amused.
It’s the latter when he talks about being on PBS’ popular “Finding your Roots” show with fellow comedian Roy Woods Jr. When host and Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed the guests’ “DNA cousins” at the end of the show, it was a bit anticlimactic for Lewis.
While Woods was linked to the late Civil Rights icon and politician John Lewis, who died in 2020, Lewis Black was linked to … well, another present-day comedian, who coincidentally also is headed to New Hampshire this month.
“I literally went into shock. I had nothing to say. I like Marc Maron, but really? That’s my closest relative? And meanwhile, Roy is related to John Lewis? Come on, really?”
Maron will bring his own show, part of the This May Be the Last Time tour, to the Colonial Theatre in Laconia at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11.