Project Shakespeare

To be or not to be ... in England performing a Shakespearean classic? That is not a difficult question for this Project Shakespeare ensemble in Jaffrey. The cast definitely is going to the bard’s hometown in August. Catch them before they leave in a handful of Granite State performances.

 PROVIDED BY PROJECT SHAKESPEARE

Something might be rotten in Denmark, but life is good for a cast of Project Shakespeare students in Jaffrey.

This summer a handful of performers are headed to Stratford-upon-Avon, where the famous bard William Shakespeare is thought to have been born about 460 years ago.