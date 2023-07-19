To be or not to be ... in England performing a Shakespearean classic? That is not a difficult question for this Project Shakespeare ensemble in Jaffrey. The cast definitely is going to the bard’s hometown in August. Catch them before they leave in a handful of Granite State performances.
Something might be rotten in Denmark, but life is good for a cast of Project Shakespeare students in Jaffrey.
This summer a handful of performers are headed to Stratford-upon-Avon, where the famous bard William Shakespeare is thought to have been born about 460 years ago.
The students, part of an advanced segment of the theater company, will perform the tragic “Hamlet” at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s outdoor theater Aug. 12, as well as The Thorington Theatre in Suffolk Aug. 9-10.
Deborah Thurber, founder of the Monadnock Region theater company, is directing the production.
Before they leave the Granite State, audiences can catch this ghost story full of political intrigue, madness, murder, revenge and a doomed romance.
Shows are set for Friday, July 28, at the First Congregational Church in Rindge at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 3, at Jaffrey Civic Center at 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, at DublinArts and Muse Gallery at 2 p.m.
The cast includes Benjamin Michaud as Hamlet alongside Seamus Malloy, Lif Petrova, Indigo Wolf, Helen Martynuska, Aram Russell, Harold McCarthy and Aurora Sousa.
Samantha Chesney is the stage manager.
Meanwhile, the theater company’s Mainstage group, with students up to age 18 years old, presents the Shakespearean romantic comedy “As You Like It.” Venture into lessons in facing fears, false identities and love in the Forest of Arden on Saturday, July 29, on the Dublin Community Center lawn and Sunday, July 30, at Jaffrey Civic Center. Both shows are at 6 p.m.
The production also will be outside on the New Ipswich Congregational Church’s lawn Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church Friday, Aug. 4, at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church. Both also start at 6 p.m.
Look for Project Shakespeare’s troupe of youth aged 5 to 13 in “Shakespeare Magic & Mayhem,” which includes snippets of “Macbeth,” “Twelfth Night,” “The Tempest,” “Richard III,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Show times are 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at First Congregational Church in Rindge and Friday, July 30, at the Jaffrey Civic Center lawn.