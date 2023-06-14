The summer concert season is a big draw, but sometimes it can hit a bad note.
Prices can be pricey or snapped up in special pre-sale offers before the general public even has a chance to line up in online queues.
That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the tunes that frame decades of memories.
New Hampshire is a long-time stomping ground for scores of tribute artists who have earned their own fan bases along the way.
So, get ready to sway, stomp and belt out some familiar lyrics, especially since some of the music greats who created the original gems are no longer here or have retired from touring.
Here’s a look at some of the acts serving up classic tunes in coming months, starting with two venues that are gold mines of feel-good fare by classic crooners and iconic rockers alike.
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom’s tribute lineup continues with Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC Experience, which channels the famous rock band behind the anthems “Thunderstruck,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Back in Black,” at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28. Also playing that night is Through the Doors, a tribute to Jim Morrison and the band responsible for psychedelic tunes “Riders on the Storm,” “People are Strange” and “Break on Through (To the Other Side).”
The Fab Four, a well-known homage to the Beatles, is doing an 8 p.m. concert Friday, July 28, and Dark Desert Eagles, a nod to the seminal band behind “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Hotel California” and “Heartache Tonight,” plays the Seacoast venue at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Deadheads can check out Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8:30 p.m.
Info: casinoballroom.com.
.
Tupelo Music Hall in Derry is a year-round resource for diverse and enduring catalogs.
Next on the lineup is Chris Pinnella, backed by a 14-piece orchestra, at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Pinnella brings back an old-time swag to Ol’ Blues Eyes’ 1966 album “Sinatra at the Sands Live.”
That’s followed up by Magical Mystery Doors, with tunes made famous by the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30.
Then it’s on to Peace Frog, a tribute to the Doors, at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7; Bruce in the USA, a homage to Springsteen’s classics, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14; and Beginnings, with renditions of Chicago’s much-loved repertoire, at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21.
On opposite sides of the spectrum in August, Cherry Cherry serves up its renditions of Neil Diamond tunes at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, re-enforcing the Boston Red Sox’s ongoing love of “Sweet Carolina” at the bottom of eighth innings.
Next, The Four Horsemen share an edgy Metallica vibe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Meantime, don’t miss award-winning recording artist Ruben Studdard, “American Idol” winner in the TV series’ second season, performing a homage to his own idol, Luther Vandross, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Info: tupelomusichall.com.
.
Not Fade Away Band presents: Dead Zeppelin at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Info: ccanh.com.
.
In downtown Manchester, the Palace Theatre opens the doors to the The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute & More; Leonid & Friends, plus versions of signature songs by Stevie Wonder, Deep Purple, and Blood, Sweat and Tears at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
Check out Trinity: The Ultimate Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Experience at the Rex Theatre in Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Info: palacetheatre.org.
.
Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience visits Wally’s Pub in Hampton at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and then Completely Unchained, a shout-out to Van Halen classics, hits the venue at 9 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Info: wallysnh.com.
.
Heartless, with Jasmine White taking on powerhouse vocals reminiscent of Ann Wilson in tunes like “Barracuda” and “Crazy on You,” performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey.
Info: theparktheatre.org.
.
Kashmir, climbing up the proverbial stairway to heaven, pays homage to Led Zeppelin’s live shows and spectacles at the Nashua Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23. Jean Violet (Jean Naumann off stage) tackles classic vocals by original charismatic front man Robert Plant.
Info: nashuacenterforthearts.com.
.
Pink Talking Fish, a fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish fare, plays the Press Room in Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Info: pressroomh.com.
.
Damn the Torpedoes deliver Tom Petty-inspired tunes (“Refugee,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “Learning to Fly,” “Don’t Do Me Like That”) at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Also, The Linda Ronstadt Experience celebrates the hits of Ronstadt, who played her last show in about 2009 after being diagnosed with a rare neurological brain disorder – progressive supranuclear palsy. The tribute band hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Info: flyingmonkeynh.com.
.
Who’s Bad moonwalks into Bernie’s Beach Bar in Hampton at 7 p.m. Thursday July 27.
Info: berniesnh.com