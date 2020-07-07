MANCHESTER — Jessica Richardson returned to the Palace Theatre Tuesday morning with her two daughters and a smile of relief.
They were there to see “Beauty and the Beast” as part of the Palace’s annual Children’s Summer Series.
“My daughter’s been asking whether they were going to have (the series) or not for probably the past two months,” she said. “I was fairly convinced it wasn’t going to happen at all. ”
Her daughters, Lily, 5, and Cora, 2, dressed for the occasion in princess costumes. They plan to return for other performances in the series, which include “Wizard of Oz,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Peter Pan” and “Cinderella.”
“Beauty and the Beast” is the first production at the Palace since the theater went dark in mid-March under state regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Palace is taking small steps to reopen more fully, including comedy shows and smaller-scale productions planned for the fall.
The biggest challenge? Making sure everyone feels safe, said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO.
Richardson was a little hesitant to come back at first but ended up happy with all the procedures the theater put in place for safety. The lobby is filled with hand sanitizer stations and free masks for those who came without.
A video at the beginning of the show features Belle and the Beast using hand sanitizer for a good giggle.
Limited seating
For its first production, the Palace limited ticket sales to about 70 in the 800-plus seat theater, which provided plenty of social distancing.
In past years, the theater would sell an average of 600 tickets to shows in the children’s series, Ramsey said.
“It is very understandable,” Ramsey said. “It is going to take a while for people to be comfortable to come back to downtown and to experience life as it should be. We are just in a different time right now.”
Many rows of seats were blocked to enforce social distancing.
“There will be no profit with this this summer,” Ramsey said. “What this will be is a beginning to reopen, so we as a staff understand it and the customers understand it. It’s going to take a while.”
The theater will soon put tickets on sale for 12 shows with comedian Bob Marley in August — more than double the shows he would typically do — because of limited capacity, Ramsey said.
Marley, who is from Maine, will stay in a hotel in the city for two weeks.
“He is really easier to do, because he will walk in the back door and be by himself,” Ramsey said.
The Palace plans to do smaller productions in September and October, which haven’t been announced yet. The Palace’s newest venue, the Rex Theatre, will reopen in the coming weeks.
“It is going to be step-by-step,” Ramsey said. “We will be socially spaced as long as we have to until there is a vaccine.”
The theater shuttered in the middle of a five-week run of “Mamma Mia,” which had been selling out.
“We did not cancel anything, the idea was always to reschedule,” Ramsey said. “The hard part is the rescheduling, but the good news is everyone wants to work at it.”
Production changes
The “Beauty and the Beast” cast of 11 only had about a week to prepare for the show. Everyone need to be tested for coronavirus before rehearsals started.
“It is usually college students who come in from all across the country who we hire,” said Megan Quinn, director of youth theater. “This year so many of our graduates from our youth are home because of COVID, and we couldn’t have auditions because colleges were shut down, so we ended up getting all local college students who we’ve known for years.”
Artistic Director Carl Rajotte said the Palace had to wait for the go-ahead from the state to start rehearsals.
“We have been planning for months now,” he said.
Each actor has a six-foot pod backstage when they are not on stage.
“The director had to remember exactly what side of the stage their pod is on so they always exit that side,” he said.
Quinn said many worried about how the virus might spread with groups singing together. Many of the group numbers were pre-recorded, and the actors lip-sync on stage. “It is them singing,” Quinn said, “but we’re taking every precaution possible.”
Fun again
During Tuesday’s performance, children clapped and danced along to the music.
“I think that shows that people just want to laugh and dance and sing again,” Rajotte said. “I’m glad we can bring that to people.”
Quinn, who stayed on full-time during the shutdown, is glad to see people return.
“All these families can’t wait to get out of the house, but it is just as much for us,” she said. “When the first group came in and there was a little girl dressed as a princess everything felt like, ‘It is going to be OK, we can adjust,’” she said.
Megan Richardson of Hooksett, who is not related to the other Richardson family, came with her 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, who dressed as Belle.
“I was keeping an eye out to see when they would actually open,” she said. “As soon as I saw it, I made a phone call to get the tickets.”
She had no hesitation about returning.
“We are going to come back every week,” she said. “This is one thing that she very much enjoys.”
After the show, Brooklyn took advantage of the touchless hand sanitizer in the back of the theater.
“She knows the rules,” Richardson said.