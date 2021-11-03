Symphony NH is reveling in its return to live music, but it’s more than the spotlight that has musicians and conductor in an especially good mood this fall.
Many in the 98-year-old professional symphony say what they missed the most in the past year and a half has been the in-person camaraderie they used to have with audiences — and each other.
“It’s been really nice to feel the energy again — that interaction, even if it’s just eye contact, a smile in the front row,” said trumpeter Rich Kelley, who helped kick off the fall season Oct. 9 at the symphony’s home venue, the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua, for its first-person audience since March 2020.
“It’s much better than sitting on mute on Zoom waiting for a performance to start. Not to knock Zoom — we were so glad to have a medium to do anything! But it was very different.”
The symphony is in the midst of a new season with a “Homecoming” theme as they retake stages around the state.
“We want to play in as many different places as possible,” said the symphony’s music director, Roger Kalia.
Next up is “Suites and Schubert” inside St. Mary and Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church, 39 Chandler St., Nashua, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It’s a dramatic backdrop for the concerts, and the acoustics in the lofty church are stunning.
The season also includes holiday programming in November and December, as well as a night dedicated to the “Music of James Bond,” at locales including Nashua, Concord, Jaffrey, and at Saint Anselm College.
Finding those first notes
Kelley, who has been with the symphony for 17 years, grew up and still lives in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston. His introduction to the trumpet began in about 1979, when he was in the sixth grade and spied a poster in the hallway of the elementary school. The school was getting its first band.
“There were pictures of instruments on the wall, and it said, ‘If you could try any of these, what would it be?’
That was the spark for his eventual course of study and career.
Seventeen years ago, when a friend, Richard Watson, who plays first trumpet in Symphony NH, mentioned to Kelley that there was an opening for a second trumpet position, Kelley auditioned, and he’s been at it ever since.
Still, the past couple of seasons have been anything but usual for the instrumentalist and singer.
“I think a lot of us took it as a time to really practice, hone your craft even more. Music is a beautiful thing to escape into and that definitely kept me happy and got me through” all the social distancing that kept him from concert halls.
His living room became his rehearsal space. With woodwork and sparse furniture, it had some decent sonics.
He also began giving virtual lessons to students and did some work for churches, recording pieces for use in upcoming services or special occasions.
Like many musicians and conductors, the life of a professional artist often is all about juggling two or three jobs. In addition to Symphony NH, Kelley is in a British-style brass band based in Michigan.
“It’s nice to be able to have multiple streams of income to stay afloat,” Kelley said with a laugh.
Music and the mind
Lynn Basila, a Nashua violinist, is planning on making her comeback to the lineup in some of the December concerts.
“I miss my friends. I miss that enormity of sound. I miss having a conductor lead us. I can’t wait to get back to that,” said Basilia, who also performs with the Massachusetts-based Orchestra of Indian Hill.
Basila grew up in Colorado, where playing in the orchestra was a part of the curriculum. “We had to sign up for it as a class from the seventh through the 12th grade,” she said.
She later got her undergraduate degree from Colorado State University and her master’s degree from Arizona State University. After playing with an orchestra in Tulsa, she moved to New England. She started out with Symphony NH seven years ago as a substitute player and has moved onto full-time membership.
She talked about how music can filter into the hardest-to-reach places: Take Tony Bennett, who is battling the debilitating memory loss and cognitive effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Despite his condition, he spent his 95th birthday on stage with musical collaborator Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in August. When the musicians began to play, something just clicked into place.
“It just tapped into a part of his brain,” Basila said. “It’s phenomenal. The power of music transcends logic.”
Three days later, broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper asked Bennett about the well-received performance and said the singer had no recollection of the event.
Basila also hopes to resume work she’s done with area hospice-care facilities. When her father, who had Parkinson’s disease, died at 88 about two and a half years ago, she got to thinking about ways she could ease other people’s last days. Unexpectedly, it’s been the calming moments of music she’s played while patients sleep that stay with her.
“For me it forged a little connection with my dad,” a statistics professor who used to sing in old Gilbert & Sullivan musicals.”
As venues began closing down during the early days of the pandemic, Basila taught students on Zoom, her husband worked in a home office and their 9-year-old daughter, Alena, attended remote school classes.
Basila’s own practice time often took place after Alena had gone to sleep.
“I’d pull out the orchestra part of ‘The Nutcracker’ and play the whole thing straight through by myself or pop in a recording of it and play along with it. It was all about finding ways to play with an orchestra when I wasn’t actually able to play with them,” she said.
But she’s glad for a return to a bona fide stage.
“To me that’s just the value of the arts. Live performances are so needed, Basila said, laughingly adding, “It’s an experience, a powerful thing that you can’t get from playing along to CDs for fun for the past 18 months. Yes, it helped me keep up my chops but … it’s not the same thing as live.”
A detailed calendar
Kalia, who lives in Bloomington, Ill., not only leads Symphony NH but is music director of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra in Indiana and Orchestra Santa Monica in California, and he’s the co-founder and music director of the Lake George Music Festival in upstate New York.
It means keeping a detailed calendar of concerts, meetings, rehearsals, community outreach and evolving artistic directions.
“It’s a busy schedule, but you sure get used to flying — and collecting frequent flyer miles along the way,” Kalia joked.
Kalia replaced Jonathan McPhee, who was with Symphony NH from 2008 to 2017 and now is music director of the Massachusetts-based Lexington Symphony.
Though technically Kalia is in his third year with the Symphony NH, he’s still getting to know audiences and players since he took over in 2019, as the pandemic began to break into the news and wound up halting the season three shows in.
Kalia said they’ve adapted to things like wearing masks during performances, but it’s not easy for a conductor to have his facial and breathing cues hidden. He’s made some of his body language a bit more demonstrative at times, but his strategy has been instructing the musicians in how to listen even more intently to one another and anticipate sequences.
“We’ve really adapted. It’s a completely new way of making music. Last year, when social distancing started, it was challenging. But they are all great professionals. They’ve handled it beautifully,” Kalia said.
The symphony is scheduled to play its Holiday Brass show back at the Coptic church Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saint Anselm’s Dana Center for the Humanities Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 the new Park Theatre in Jaffrey.
Its Holiday Pops concert will follow at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Keefe Center, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Concord City Auditorium.
“Music of James Bond” is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Keefe Center.