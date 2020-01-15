PORTSMOUTH — Strawbery Banke Museum is livening up its ice skating nights with a free, six-week series of live music on Thursdays through Feb. 20.
An outgrowth of the popular Tuesdays on the Terrace summer music series, Thursdays in the Café invites a new roster of musicians to perform in Figtree Kitchen Café in the TYCO Visitors Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Food and beverages, including beer and wine are available for purchase from Figtree Kitchen Café in the visitor center.
The Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond is open until 9 p.m., and skate rentals are available for $6.
The schedule for the Thursdays in the Café Music Series is: Castlebay Jan 16; Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn on Jan. 23; Bob Halperin on Jan 30; Young Frontier Band on Feb. 6; CJ Duo on Feb 13; and Penhallow on Feb. 20. For details, visit StrawberyBanke.org.