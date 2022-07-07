BRETTON WOODS — Lynda Cohen grew up enjoying the beauty of the White Mountains and in gratitude, has established what she hopes is a permanent, free, seasonal soundtrack for them among the peaks of Crawford Notch.
Known as the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at the Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, the series began in 2021 with two shows and returns for 2022 with a full complement of four shows.
The shows, which begin at 7 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Highland Center, will take place rain or setting sun. The performers and amplification equipment will be dry under a tent but attendees should bring their own seating as well as appropriate clothing and gear for the fickle, ever changing weather.
The first show is on Saturday, July 9, and features Bennett and Perkins with Taylor Whiteside; while on July 23, the headliners are Twisted Pine. The Gawker Family Band gets top billing on Aug. 6, and Beg, Steal or Borrow wraps up the series on Aug. 20.
Pre-registration is encouraged through Eventbrite at: http://amcmusic.eventbrite.com.
Cohen, who, along with her husband Robert Grappel, is an accomplished autoharpist — the couple will open the July 9 show — said choosing the venue for the concert series that bears her name was a no-brainer.
Her late father, Edward Elias Cohen, was among a group of Boston businessmen who in 1944 bought the Mount Washington Hotel, which is a few miles west of the Highland Center, on Route 302.
She was born in 1944, the same year that the Mount Washington Hotel, which is now owned and operated by Omni Hotels & Resorts, hosted the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference, which led to the establishment of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
As the child of an owner of one of New Hampshire’s “grand hotels,” Cohen spent her summers at the Mount Washington and in the mountains around it. She is a longtime member of the AMC and of its President’s Society, whose members “provide critical support for AMC’s conservation, environmental education, and recreation programs.”
A seasonal resident of Bretton Woods since 1990 — she and Grappel call Concord, Mass., “home” and are “snowbirds” who spend winters in Phoenix, Ariz. — Cohen said she was struck by the desire “to do something significant and wonderful for the AMC.”
After speaking with AMC officials, the idea for Cohen’s eponymous concert series began to gel.
“We knew some bands that would be really good to bring here,” she explained, adding “We wanted to integrate the environment with the music and to especially bring in the young people.”
Featuring what Grappel called “high-energy bluegrass,” the music, she continued, is intended to inspire concert-goers “to get up and dance.”
Cohen said she wants the concert series to “go on forever” and has already committed performers for 2023.
James Wrigley, who is the AMC’s director of White Mountain huts and lodges, said the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series “offers another way to get outdoors with the AMC. It’s a natural extension of our mission to foster the enjoyment and understanding of the outdoors. It also supports our goal to engage our local communities who can enjoy these events.”
Speaking as a former audience member, Grappel said the lawn of the Highland Center is a great place to take in a concert, with Cohen noting that the acoustics are “very good.”
Twice awarded the Leonard Reid “Open Stage Performance” Prize at the Mountain Laurel Autoharp Gathering, the couple said they are looking forward to performing on the Highland Center stage.
For those unfamiliar with the instrument, an autoharp “is a zither crossed with an accordion,” said Grappel, and it constitutes “music by subtraction” in that buttons are used to quiet some strings, rather than to enhance their sound.
An autoharp, joked Grappel, “is a lot cheaper and easier to carry around than a piano,” but just as dynamic and engaging. He said autoharps were popular in American schools for many years and were even sold by major retailers like Sears & Roebuck.
Autoharps have enjoyed a resurgence of interest because of the 2005 movie “Walk the Line,” said Grappel, which told the story of country-music performer Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter, who at one time was a member of the Carter Family Band, which used autoharps extensively.