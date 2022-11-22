DERRY — The English Beat, with its energetic mix of soul, reggae, pop and punk, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. The band rose to fame in the 1980s with hits including “Save It For Later” and “I Confess.” Tickets are $40.
On Saturday, Tupelo will host The Fools at 8 p.m. Hailing from Ipswich, Mass., The Fools saw major success through the 1980s with record-breaking audio airplay, adoring fans and lots of media attention. The band has taken the stage with performers such as Blondie, The Knack, Van Halen and The Ramones, among many others. Tickets are $35.
MANCHESTER — “A Christmas Carol” returns to The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., starting Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Get into the holiday spirit with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. The show is filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra.
The show runs through Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are $25-$46.
LACONIA — The “Best of Boston Comedy Festival,” featuring Jim McCue and two guests, will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave.
McCue went viral this year with his DryBar special “nothing personal,” which has had over 4 million views. He has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and “RedEye” on Fox news, among many others. He started his comedy career in Boston performing with iconic comedians like Bill Burr, Joe Rogan and Patrice O’Neil.
PORTSMOUTH — The 32nd annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibition kicks off Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Portsmouth Historical Society, 10 Middle St.
“Fictional Places and Characters” is this year’s theme, which goes along with “Show + Tell,” an exhibition of work by the Seacoast area’s illustrators of children’s picturebooks. “Show + Tell” runs through Friday, Dec. 30. Gingerbread houses will be on display in galleries and downtown through Friday, Dec. 22.
NASHUA — The annual Winter Holiday Stroll will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The candlelit procession down Main Street typically attracts roughly 40,000 people. The stroll ends at Library Hill, where the city’s holiday tree is lit. This family-fun event, which marks its 27th year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021, features food, vendors, live performances, rides and Santa!