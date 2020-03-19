Editor’s note: Mac’s Maple posted the following message on its Facebook page on March 16: “Due to an abundance of caution, we have decided not to host our annual Maple Fest this year. ... But stay tuned because as the months ahead start to get back to normal we are already planning some other fun things at the farm for the community.”
As a kid, Liz McNamara of Mac’s Maple remembers tapping sap from maples on her family’s farm, then using it to boil hot dogs and eggs for a sweet treat.
“It becomes a sweet hardboiled egg; same with your hot dogs. You can boil them right in the sap,” she said.
Since tree sap is between 95 and 99 percent water, boiling it releases steam, leaving concentrated sugar syrup behind, she said.
Back then, Mac’s Maple sugaring business was strictly a family affair.
“Mostly, well, we tapped all in buckets that we collected. My grandfather would drive us around so we could collect in the back of his truck. We boiled on a single pan. When we were little, on a small scale, when we weren’t making syrup for anybody else, we could (do that.)
“We’ve been farming since my grandparents have lived on the farm, since 1950,” she added.
Mac’s Maple collects much more sap now, and their maple syrup production continues to grow.
“It’s a bigger-scaled operation. We still have a very good time with it. We have an actual sugarhouse — no more eggs and hot dogs in the sap,” she said.
McNamara said her family, which owns Mac’s Maple in Plainfield, has been producing maple products since about 2010, when they started with just a couple thousand taps. Today, the farm is handling about 30,000 taps.
According to the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension website, all native maples can be tapped. Unsurprisingly, the sap from sugar maples contains the greatest amount of the sweet stuff – about 2 percent is sugar. Still, the process takes a lot of effort. It requires about 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup, so maple sugars, maple cotton candy and maple cream don’t come without hard work.
Another consideration: New England in late winter and spring is historically tricky for growers of all kinds, including for those who collect tree sap. According to the extension, cold nights of about 20 degrees paired with daytime highs in the 40s can yield the best results from maple trees, even young ones.
“It’s a totally weather-dependent process. It could be a very short season, it could be a very long season. You have no idea what you’re going to get from year to year” she said.
For example, McNamara said their 2020 season had a slow start. First, an early run in January caught them off-guard, and they just weren’t ready.
That month bled into a frozen, sapless February.
But McNamara said the season is now picking up steam.
“(It) just started to open up last week. We are just barely getting going. But it’s a pretty warm day. And saps are running hard today. We’ll see.”
Trees can produce about one gallon of sap for each run, and about eight to 10 runs can be expected from each sugaring season. As the season progresses into early spring, the syrup grades darken.
McNamara said as it’s still fairly early for them, they’re only producing Grade A table syrup right now.
“Right now we’re early in the season, so we are getting between golden delicate and a high amber-rich. It either comes out as golden-delicate, amber-rich, dark-robust or very dark, very robust,” she said.
Besides syrup, Mac’s Maple offers farm products.
“We have eggs. We have run a small beef herd. We do our value-added maple products. We make maple candy and maple cotton candy, maple kettle corn, maple sugar,” McNamara said.
They also own McNamara Dairy, a working dairy farm.
“We process and bottle our own milk in glass bottles. McNamara Dairy is one of the few processing plants in the state of New Hampshire. The dairy farm industry is fading fast in New Hampshire. That’s what our farm is mostly, is a dairy farm.”
Mac’s Maple is at 259 River Road in Plainfield. Call 298-8008 or visit macsmaple.com.