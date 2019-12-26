PORTSMOUTH — Where else but at First Night Portsmouth can you celebrate New Year’s Eve with a sword swallower and a man who catches pingpong balls with his mouth?
Roderick Russell, who lives in Burlington, Vt., was born in Portsmouth. He said his personal interest in pushing limits as a human being got him into his trademark skills — sword swallowing and mind reading.
He has been honing his sword-swallowing act since the 1990s. He trained on his own and then reached out to Thomas Blackthorne in Italy for help in mastering the death-defying stunt.
Russell said on Monday that people don’t think about the physical obstacles that go into sword swallowing.
“The esophagus is very straight, but it’s not what I like to call sword-straight. In order to get the sword into my body and all the way down into my stomach, I actually have to sort of move a number of organs out of the way, and I have to do that with the sword,” Russell said.
But Russell’s personal love is mind reading, which takes up most of his time on the stage. He uses applied psychology and admittedly lucky guesses to take the audience on a journey that the whole family can enjoy.
“I have had success with about middle-school age and up. High schoolers love it. Teenagers absolutely go crazy for it, and the adults absolutely appreciate it because it is geared toward them,” Russell said.
Barbara Massar, executive director of Pro Portsmouth, which organizes the First Night event, says she looks forward to Russell’s show this year.
“He’s really fascinating, and he’s a big draw. The one thing you need to know is once he starts, the doors need to be locked,” Massar said of the sword swallowing, explaining that he cannot be distracted.
Russell will be performing at St. John’s Fellowship Hall at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Massar is also looking forward to featuring Michael Trautman, also known as “The Ping Pong Guy,” who will also be at St. John’s at 5 and 6:15 p.m.
“He comes very highly recommended for young people,” Massar said of Trautman.
Trautman, who lives in Portland, Maine, said he last performed at First Night in Portsmouth eight or nine years ago, and he is happy to be back.
Trautman went to college and thought he wanted to be a lawyer, but mime and magic captured his heart in the 1970s, and he has never looked back.
Trautman said he loves the excitement of live crowds.
“It’s a live performance, with a live audience. Anything can happen and anything does,” Trautman said. “I’m never bored with performing.”
Trautman’s signature “bullet catch” with a ping pong ball is a family-friendly version of the classic magic trick. He travels with his show all over the world, bringing his act to France, Italy, Germany, China, Japan and Korea.
There are numerous free outside activities during First Night, including a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. at South Mill Pond.
However, to see Russell and Trautman, First Night participants will need an admission button that gives them entrance into indoor venues.
Buttons are $25 on the day of the event for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12.
For more information about the First Night event schedule, visit www.proportsmouth.org.