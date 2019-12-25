PORTSMOUTH — Magician Andrew Pinard’s act involves some rubber bands, 52 cars, common household objects and possibly some rope.
But mostly, Pinard’s magic show, “Discovering Magic” at this weekend at The Players Ring Theatre, hinges on crowd interaction.
“It will be new audiences and all new experiences,” said Pinard. “It’s not like there’s a plot. It’s all about us getting together and exploring the weird and wonderful world that is our human mind.”
“I take advantage of the intimate space at the Players’ Ring,” he added. “Every show is different because each audience brings its own remarkable alchemy of perspective, including all manners of strangeness, of weirdness, experiences, interests, and sense of fun.”
Pinard’s history in magic began with a trick he did in second grade at Derry Village School in Derry. His feat involved reading the mind of someone thinking of a number determined by a second-grade assembly. He got the trick from a book, he said, noting that “the secrets of magic are for everyone to read and learn.”
By fifth grade, Pinard had turned to music and theater, and only returned to magic in 1991 after leaving college where he had pursued a degree in music and theater.
After 29 years of entertaining with magic, Pinard says he doesn’t do tricks, but “curates experiences.”
The goal of magic, he said, is less to fool than to “trigger delight and astonishment.” And to achieve that he steers away from top hats, doves and the other clichés normally associated with magicians.
“Fooling people is a magician’s base competency,” he said, “But actually I’m not the one fooling them. They are fooling themselves. I am simply introducing an idea and letting their imagination run away.”
Pinard delights in magic, science, perception and deception, con games and cognitive dissonance, but he also tells stories about the performers who have influenced his work and played a role in the history of magic.
“It’s important be aware of the performers who came before you,” he said, rattling off names unfamiliar to most people: Don Alan, who hosted one of the first television shows on magic; Al Baker, dean of The Society of American Magicians; and Alexander — The Man Who Knows, “a con man, a shyster and some say a murderer, who was also the greatest mind-reader ever.”
Pinard performs magic monthly at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, and tours, performing at public and private events.
His other magic performances include a vaudeville-style show for family audiences and one in which he plays the part of a 19th-century magician.
“Discovering Magic” will be at the Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St., at 3 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $20, with discounts for students, seniors and Players’ Ring members.
For reservations, visit playersring.org or call 436-8123.