Look at any summer tour schedule, and you’ll find plenty of bands and solo artists that are essentially living off of their past. They fill big amphitheaters even though they haven’t had a hit in decades.
That’s all fine and good. But Colin Hay is not one of those artists. This singer-guitarist, who enjoyed huge popularity during the 1980s fronting the Australian band Men At Work, finds that fans look for new music from him to go along with songs from the 14 solo albums he’s released since Men At Work broke up in January 1986.
“I’m very lucky in that way. I’m very grateful for the fact that that is the case,” Hay said in an early March interview from his home near Los Angeles. “I think it would be a bit glum if they were just coming along for a couple of songs. You would still do it because you have to put food on the table — if that’s your job, it’s your job. But it would be a little bit soul destroying if that was the case.”
The demand for fresh music is one reason Hay, who next plays the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord Friday at 8 p.m., remains focused on writing and recording new songs. He has just released his latest album of original material, “Now and the Evermore,” which arrives roughly a year after he put out an album of cover songs, “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself.”
Hay said he has developed solo arrangements for most of the songs from the two newest albums, and he’ll mix in other songs from across his career.
Hay actually was well along with the “Now and the Evermore” album in 2020, and had planned to release the album that fall. But the pandemic hit, and sent Hay home to Topanga Canyon that spring, where he did what songwriters do: He kept writing songs, eventually recording more than 20 tracks, of which 10 were chosen for the album.
“It seemed to be just kind of a mood that was created with this particular batch of songs that I liked,” he said. “Five of the songs have these quite beautiful, dare I say so myself, string arrangements on them that my friend, Fred Kron, and I did.”
As that title suggests, “Now and the Evermore” is a fully fleshed-out, at times lush, album. The overall mood is one of joy and optimism, although the lyrics also reflect a sense of life’s struggles.
“It’s always a little strange talking about your own work … but I think there is a lot of beauty in the record,” Hay said. “When I listen to it, there’s pain involved with that beauty as well, but that’s the way things are in this world. I love the way it turned out in that sense.”
More stops in NH
Touring to promote the two albums won’t be all that keeps Hay busy in 2022. Shortly after he finishes the current solo tour, he’ll join this year’s Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band tour, which includes a show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Hay wrote the title song of Starr’s most recent album, “What’s My Name,” and the Beatles drummer plays on Hay’s song “Now and the Evermore.”
Then later this year, Hay will team up with Rick Springfield and John Waite for a tour in which he’ll sing and play guitar for his new incarnation of Men At Work, which features band mates from his Colin Hay Band. That tour includes a stop at the Pavilion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
The original Men at Work band enjoyed major success before internal issues split the group. The 1981 debut album, “Business as Usual,” gave Men At Work an immediate breakthrough. It spawned the No. 1 hit singles “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now?” and the album itself spent 15 weeks atop Billboard magazine’s Billboard 200 album chart. That debut was followed by another hit album, “Cargo,” in 1983, which included two more hit singles, “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.”
Hay still enjoys performing that material. He found on the 2019 All Starr Band tour that fans often see the songs as part of a nostalgic soundtrack to an earlier time in life.
“It’s really exciting, and the audience really loves it. It’s because of the fact that that music has got some kind of timeless quality to it,” Hay said. “And I love playing the songs with this bunch of musicians I work with here in L.A., because they have become more or less my musical family.”