Cat Alley in Manchester has had its name dating back to 1876, but in recent years the historical site off Elm Street has been known for its more than 20 whimsical murals — all featuring felines.
Since 2011, the pieces include cartoon cats cooking or ice skating and nods to Queen City history, while others have a more abstract flair. The alley has become popular for photos being posted on social media from residents and visitors to the city.
Last week, most of the 27 murals were painted over to prepare for the “Cat Alley Revival” project, which will feature 18 new murals. Some of the original pieces will be retouched.
One of the original artists, Emily Drouin of Raymond, who does illustration and character design, returned to paint a new mural, “Superhero Cat.” The piece is 7 feet by 7 feet.
“The project is about promoting positive art and anti-graffiti,” she said. “It’s about bringing the community together.”
She’ll also retouch her original “Pastry Chef Cat” painting.
Orbit Group, run by Elizabeth and Jeremy Hitchcock, undertook the project with a $10,000 city activation grant. The alley is located off Elm Street between The Bookery and Wild Orchid Bakery.
David Hady, creative director for the group, said the original paintings have deteriorated and have been tagged with graffiti over the years.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time and began talking about it with other community members,” he said.
The group also installed extra lighting along the alley to brighten it up in the evening. A metal arch at the Elm Street entrance and a digital sign were added as a private investment of the Orbit Group.
Of the 18 murals selected, the group received more than 60 applications for feline inspired concepts. Each artist will be paid based on the size of their mural.
“They are much larger than they were previously, so it’s very exciting,” Hady said.
The alley reportedly got its name when a prominent Manchester hotelier named C.T. Durgin “once saw there a fierce battle between two felines,” according to a plaque on one of the buildings. The alley was originally known as Dean’s Court.
Alongside Drouin, Melissa Griffin of Merrimack and Amanda Goodell of Concord this weekend painted some of the finer details of their 7 foot by 7 foot mural. The theme: Roller Derby, in which both are members of the NH Roller Derby league.
The bottom of the mural reads, “Skate Free or Die.”
Liz LaManche, an artist from Westford, Mass., saw a “call for muralists” and submitted a proposal. She based the concept for the 7 foot by 9 foot mural loosely on another public art piece she created in Chelsea, Mass. called “Electric Chicken.” On Sunday afternoon, she used Montana Gold spray paint to create the focal point of the piece — a bright orange cat. The piece does not have a name yet.
“It seemed like a fun project,” she said.
Hady hopes the piece will inspire imagination and promote the work of the artists.
“It will give people who travel in the area or visit Manchester in general a new excuse to come downtown and explore this area that people seem to love so much,” he said.