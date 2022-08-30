Cat Alley mural
Artist Liz LaManche uses spray paint for her mural at Cat Alley in Manchester on Monday

Cat Alley in Manchester has had its name dating back to 1876, but in recent years the historical site off Elm Street has been known for its more than 20 whimsical murals — all featuring felines.

Since 2011, the pieces include cartoon cats cooking or ice skating and nods to Queen City history, while others have a more abstract flair. The alley has become popular for photos being posted on social media from residents and visitors to the city.

Artist Liz LaManche shakes her spray paint can while working on her mural at Cat Alley in Manchester on Monday.
'Skate Free or Die'
Melissa Griffin of Merrimack paints part of a mural which is inspired by roller derby. Amanda Goodell of Concord also worked on the piece. Both are part of NH Roller Derby.
Liz LaManche
Liz LaManche of Westford, Massachusetts, spray paints part of her mural Sunday afternoon in Manchester