If one word could be used to describe Marc Cohn’s career, it would be “measured.”
The Ohio native earned a Grammy Award for best new artist in 1991, the same year “Walking in Memphis” made its enduring debut.
Still, Cohn’s last album of original material was 2007’s “Join the Parade,” followed three years later by an album of loved covers, “Listening Booth: 1970.”
Yet he relishes performing in front of audiences and remains a familiar voice on Granite State stages. For his next visit, he’s teamed up with with two fellow Grammy winners — longtime friend Shawn Colvin (best known for mid-’90s folk-rock song “Sunny Came Home”) and fellow singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz, who in 2021 nabbed her fourth trophy, this one for best Americana album for “World on the Ground.”
The three will play the Colonial Theatre in downtown Keene at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Cohn counts himself every bit a fan as much as he is a professional performing artist (ask him about his admiration for Joan Armatrading), and the chance to share the stage with the likes of Colvin and Jarosz offsets his glacial pace to recording in the studio.
“Shawn and I have known each other for 30 years, while Sarah and I are just meeting for the second or third time,” Cohn said. “I’m a huge fan of both of them. We’re going to be on stage together for the entire time and will be collaborating on almost every song.”
They plan to play songs from each of their catalogs as well as some covers and B-side selections.
“It’s acoustic — no band, no back-up — just our voices and our instruments,” Cohn said.
“For most of the past two and a half years (during the COVID-19 pandemic), I did no touring, very little writing and very little of anything except worrying,” the New York city resident confided.
“I tried to keep myself busy with various things and … write. but the possibility that nobody knew for a period if we’d ever get back on stage and do live music again safely was unsettling to say the least.”
He’s happy to be back at his main gig — touring. “To not have that for a couple of years was bad on every level.”
In the past decade, he’s also worked with longtime friend and mentor John Leventhal to contribute material to projects by storied Stax/Volt artist William Bell (2017’s “This Is Where I Live”) and legendary outfit The Blind Boys of Alabama (2019’s “Work To Do”).”
Cohn’s own musical journey was rather unorthodox, starting with him picking up a guitar around the age of 10 or 11 before adding piano to his repertoire when he was an 18-year-old student attending Oberlin College in Ohio.
But before that, it was all about watching The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
“That was transcendent. I didn’t know what I was looking at. I just know that I loved it,” he said.
He also explored classical music via famed composer/conductor George Szell, who was also Cohn’s neighbor when he was growing up in Cleveland.
“He gave us his box seat at Severance Hall, where the orchestra played whenever they (were) in town. I would just listen to this unbelievable classical music that I had no background in or sense of reference. That’s one of my earliest memories — going to hear an orchestra when I was six or seven.”
Szell, he added, like to keep his window open when he practiced at home, so Cohn got to hear him play often.
“He would have the charts all laid out. I actually wrote a song about it called ‘Maestro,’ that tells this whole story,” Cohn said.
But a key piece of advice he received from a music industry titan the singer-songwriter has stayed with him.
“Before I got signed to Atlantic, I remember seeing Jerry Wexler sitting in the corner at a party and nobody knew who he was,” Cohn recalled. “I was about 19 or 20, and I went up to him and basically kissed the ring. I asked if he would mind if I sent him a demo. I never thought he’d respond, but a month or two later, I did send him something and he got back to me. In his gruff, wonderful voice he said, ‘Do you want a piece of advice I heard from Ray Charles?’
Of course, Cohn said, “Yes.”
“Ray Charles told me to always sing like you’ve got a full cup of coffee and not one drop goes over the edge.’ I took that to heart and I’ve been trying to sing with no drops going over the edge for the last few years,” Cohn said. “When I hear people that do sing ‘over the top’, to me, that’s the opposite of soul.”
For now, Cohn plans to limit his singing to a deep but controlled cup of java.
“I’ve always been slow to get to a full record concept,” he said. “I have no other plans to be in the studio. I’m trying to write stuff for other people. Mainly when John (Leventhal) calls, I answer. After that, it’s really just a matter of touring.”