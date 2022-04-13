It’s no coincidence that Marshall Charloff’s original song “Minneapolis Sound” conjures visions of the funky music legend who in the 1980s topped music charts and starred in a little movie called “Purple Rain.”
Charloff since 2011 has been lead singer of the Purple Xperience, and he considers the ground-breaking Prince, who died at 57 in 2016, an early mentor and influence.
Like the legendary artist, Charloff is a charismatic mix of musical skill, bravado and coy mystique.
“The playfulness, that’s part of my personality. The cockiness has become part of my personality, so it’s pretty easy, to be honest with you. I do have a blast,” Charloff said of interpreting the late music icon’s catalog in shows around the world. “If you asked me that question back in 2011, I’d have a different answer, but keep in mind this is 12 years later.”
Charloff is also a solo recording artist, and he and his Purple Xperience bandmates like to add their own interpretive flair to Prince’s music. Still, there are certain signature guitar riffs, vocal elements and fashion choices they faithfully reproduce for longtime Prince fans.
Purple Xperience’s current tour includes two New Hampshire dates: Friday at 8 p.m. at Rochester Opera House and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene.
Charloff’s own introduction to Prince came in their native Minnesota. “I was a teenager growing up in Minneapolis when Prince broke with 1979’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover.’ It was hard not to be a Prince fan in the world, let alone a kid in Minneapolis.”
At the time Charloff was in a jam band with a guy who claimed he was related to Prince.
“I didn’t believe it was Prince’s cousin at first, because everyone was lying at the time. It was like, ‘I know Prince’s hygienist. I know Prince’s accountant’s brother ... It was that kind of a thing. Prince was the biggest star in the world in the mid ‘80s.”
But then Charloff was invited to hang out in the studio with Prince and with his family.
“(Prince) kind of took this mentorship role over a little project I was doing at the time. That led me to all kinds of things, including meeting Dr. Fink, the keyboard player for The Revolution who wound up being the co-founder of Purple Xperience,” Charloff said.
Charloff also teamed up with Pepe Williams, a key figure in Prince’s early career, on an album in the 94 East days. Williams and Charloff went on to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame benefit concert in 2009.
Prince’s death added a sense of poignancy to Charloff’s portrayal.
“About a month after Prince’s passing, there was a little bit of heaviness, but there was also more purpose. What had been just an opportunity to get out there and perform this great music with these great musicians and audiences that adored this music turned into carrying on a legacy and memory.”
Some people invariably break out in tears during his rendition of “Purple Rain,” that melancholy anthem that fueled an iconic album and movie. but Charloff now a resident of Austin, Texas, said Purple Xperience’s shows are 100% celebration six years after Prince’s untimely passing.
After Prince’s half-sister Sharon Nelson mentioned Charloff on Twitter, she reached out about attending one of Purple Xperience’s shows in Minneapolis, and after the show approached Charloff about collaborating on a new song. “Colours,” co-written by the pair, is on Charloff’s album “Unperfect.” It’s tinged with that ethereal, psychedelic side of the Minneapolis sound.
Charloff, who also performs in one-man Purple Piano shows, says going from the growl of lower registers to the lilting or piercing upper registers is familiar territory. “The range is just my vocal range, and it’s different every night. I’ll take all sorts of liberties. I’m composing all night long.
“A lot of that is live shared experience. Are they boring or are they with me? Are they screaming? That’s going to determine what I’ll do. Everyone’s action affects the energy of the other.”
He jokes about the ubiquitous guy who comes into the theater a bit guarded and not knowing what to expect.
“There’s a little bit of a proving ground. When you see the guy with his arms folded – I love that. That’s fine, go ahead and fold your arms. Stare at me like a deer in headlights because you don’t know what to do yet.”
That’s when Charloff begins ticking off the seconds.
“It’s almost like there’s a pacing. There’s a moment in the show where it’s like, ‘Three, two, one …” That’s a little game that’s in my head, where I know I’m going to win you over.”
He’s got plenty of experience on the stage with him. The band includes lead guitarist Tracey Blake, who played with New Power Generation, Sons of Almighty featuring members of NPG, Tracey Blake Project, and Westside; bassist Ron Long (Christina Aguilera, The Backstreet Boys and 98°); drummer Ron Caron (Rembrandts, Tina and the B sides, and The Melismatics as well as work with John L. Larry Blackman of Cameo, and Spike Lee); keyboardist Cory Eischen (New Power Generation, Prince’s protégé group: Mazarati, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner and Dan Wilson from Semisonic).
If you go
The Purple Xperience
Where: Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St.
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $38-$42
Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992
Where: The Colonial Performing Arts Center, 95 Main St., Keene
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $33-$43
Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033