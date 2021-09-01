FRANCESTOWN — R.P. Hale is more than fascinated by history; he’s building it — one harpsichord at a time.
The Concord craftsman and musician has constructed 47 of them since 1978.
It’s a long process, some taking more than a year to construct. The woodwork includes use of fine dovetail notches. Days are spent just waiting for glue to dry.
“I only build by commission,” he said. “It only takes one project to take me out of availability for a while, so I can’t build more than one at a time,” he said.
Hale uses linden wood as well as cherry and mahogany and works from plans based on museum originals.
He’s been featured at many New Hampshire festivals, and next will perform on one of his creations at Francestown’s Old Meeting House on Monday, Sept. 6, as part of the town’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration.
The four-day event, which dates to a 1917 Red Cross fundraiser and supports the Francestown Improvement and Historical Society, includes a parade, exhibits, a 5K road race and other events, displays and food.
Overall, the celebration focuses on the history of the town and the region.
For his part, Hale wants the instruments he crafts to be played, not used solely as show pieces.
“I don’t build for collectors,” he said. “I have and will turn away mere collectors. I have no interest in having them mothballed. My client base are people who have always wanted one and are serious about it, like other harpsichord professionals, and I have built a couple for institutions.”
The harpsichord was popularized in the Renaissance and Baroque musical periods, becoming a key ingredient in the European musical scene in the 16th century. There is no lack of music composed for the instrument, including pieces by Bach and Handel.
It has a distinctive sound. It has a keyboard, but its strings are plucked rather than struck, unlike its successor, the piano.
“I am one of the few harpsichordists who is also a professional builder. Many musicians have certain reservations putting their hands close to tools like table saws,” Hale joked.
He also will be bringing a dulcimer, an instrument with strings that are struck, to the celebration.
He’s on the schedule to play from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day.
Hale is a versatile artist who is also accomplished as a master calligrapher, paper marbler, medical illustrator, wood engraver and printer.
He is planning on displaying his artwork, which includes a rendering of the Francestown General Store in 1861 with a team of horses and a wagon outside. Another shows the Flume Gorge. Still others show lighthouses, waterfalls and an Arizona butte.
Hale said he inherited wood engraving and printing tools, most going back five generations.
He is originally from Tucson, Ariz., and though he moved to Concord in 1980, he maintains a strong interest in the Mayan culture. He is in a doctoral program through the University of Mexico and the University of Arizona in which he studies how early cultures practiced sun worship and gained insights into astronomy.
Hale, who has an undergraduate degree in organic chemistry and microbiology from the University of Arizona, said he finds the distinction between art and science to be fluid and has practiced and taught both disciplines over the years.
For a schedule of the weekend’s events, go to francestownhistory.info.