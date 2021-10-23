Mat Dann the comedian

Mat Dann got a spark of inspiration in a Lakes Region Community College writing class that has led to a life in Los Angeles as a producer, a stand-up comic and an aspiring screenwriter.
Dann, an Auburn native, has always liked to make people laugh, but it wasn’t until an assignment in a class taught by Arthur Deleault that he began to consider that he might be able to pursue a career in comedy, writing or entertainment.
“I definitely started out as a class clown in high school, a bright kid with little direction, and didn’t care much about school. My grades were poor at best,” he said in a recent interview.
His father is a retired firefighter and he was considering following in his footsteps when he got a different idea after he wrote a story for Deleault’s class at LRCC and read it aloud for his fellow students.
“There’s a Little League game going on and an earthquake happens, and it fractures the earth, waking up a bunch of dormant pterodactyls, and they attack the baseball fans and the players,” he said in describing the story.
“After I finished reading this, it was crickets in the classroom. It kind of blew everybody away, and he (Deleault) said, ‘Why don’t you stick around after class.’”
Dann didn’t know what to expect, and thought his teacher might want to check his mental health.
“That’s when he said, ‘You know, you’re the best kind of weirdo,’” Dann recalled.
After inquiring about his major (fire science) and asking him if he liked that (no real answer), his teacher told him, “Maybe you should start thinking about being a writer.”
That idea stuck in his head even after he completed his fire-science degree and became an EMT in Boston and a pipefitter for sprinkler systems. Working on an ambulance, he found that on his days off he could pursue stand-up comedy, sketch writing and theater.
“I was not very good at first, and then I started to polish it,” he said. “You know, just like anything you do in life, the more you do it, the better you become.”
He enjoyed it so much that he’d wake up at 3 a.m., take the earliest bus to New York and do stand-up and improv there, take the bus back and work on the ambulance the next day.
His wife, a sommelier, wanted to move to California. He got into The Groundlings Theatre & School in Los Angeles, where he was able to further hone his skills in improv, writing, acting and comedy.
His act is not about telling joke after joke. He takes the audience on a journey, tells a story, adopts different personalities.
“If I’m talking about my father, for instance, I’m not just going to talk about my dad, I’m going to become my dad. I’ll put on the voice and I’ll find a way to hop back and forth between characters on stage without making the energy too confusing.
“I punch my sets with energy and character and it seems to be separating me from the pack.”
He stays extremely busy between doing stand-up, producing comedy shows, writing screenplays and trying to sell a television pilot. But he’s not quitting his day job, yet.
Dann works for the National Football League as an accessibility coordinator. His job is to ensure people with disabilities have access to attend NFL games at stadiums across the country. He also does community outreach and brings players, actors and comedians to hospitals and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, he enjoys exploring his creative side, and above all, making people laugh.
“There is no other feeling like it,” he said. “That’s all I cared about when I was a bad student in high school. That’s why I’ve stuck with it so long. It gives me that juice.”
Dann comes from a blue collar background and at one time felt awkward about pursuing the life of a performer.
“It seemed like a daydream to me to become a writer, a comedian, an actor,” he recalled. “It didn’t seem realistic, to the point I was afraid to tell anybody about it. I was very self conscious. I thought I would be made fun of and ridiculed, like, ‘Come on, get your head out of the clouds.’
“And honestly it wasn’t until that conversation I had with Arthur Deleault that made me realize that you don’t have to feel awkward about it. If it is something that is kind of ingrained in the fabric of the person you are, that’s completely acceptable, and you have every right to chase a dream.