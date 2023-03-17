Matchbox Twenty is back with its first new music in more than a decade and the pop-rockers plan to showcase the material in an upcoming tour that includes a stop in New Hampshire.
Matchbox Twenty — featuring Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook -- kicks off a lengthy string of Golden State dates with a show on May 21 at Concord, California Pavilion, and arrives in the Granite State for a July 21 performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
These concerts are part of the band’s 50-plus-date Slow Dream Tour, which supports the group’s forthcoming fifth studio outing, “Where The Light Goes,” which will be released May 26 on Atlantic Records.
The band has just released the single “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)” from the forthcoming album.
Matchbox Twenty – Slow Dream Tour
5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*
5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*
5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*
5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
5/ 22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*
5/ 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*
5/ 25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*
5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*
5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*
5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*
6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#
6/ 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*
6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*
6/ 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*
6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*
6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*
6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*#
6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*
6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*
6/ 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*
6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*
6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*
6/ 20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
6/ 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#
6/ 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*
6/ 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^