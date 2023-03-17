Matchbox Twenty is back with its first new music in more than a decade and the pop-rockers plan to showcase the material in an upcoming tour that includes a stop in New Hampshire.

Matchbox Twenty — featuring Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook -- kicks off a lengthy string of Golden State dates with a show on May 21 at Concord, California Pavilion, and arrives in the Granite State for a July 21 performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.