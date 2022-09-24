Noelle Lambert

Manchester’s Noelle Lambert gathers herself after setting an American record in the 100 meters (T63) at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

 PROVIDED BY NOELLE LAMBERT

Cue the drums, start the chanting, sharpen the knives — “Survivor” is back.

Season 43 of the original torch-snuffing competition, where the lone survivor gets $1 million and bragging rights, kicks off in a two-hour opener at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 on CBS.

