Melissa Etheridge is talking about New Hampshire and all places and faces she’s encountered along the way.
“I’ve been coming there since ’88. It’s been a long conversation,” the two-time Grammy Award winner says with a warm, nostalgic kind of chuckle.
Etheridge continues that chat tonight with a return to the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. Expect signature crowd-waving hits like “I’m the Only One” and “Come To My Window,” off her meteoric 1993 album “Yes I Am.”
She’ll also debut tunes from her new album, “One Way Out,” which draws on unreleased songs from early in her career. It’s a trip back in time to experiences and struggles that struck too deep a chord to record and release years ago.
But time has smoothed out some of the uncomfortable edges.
“Mostly I could look back with, like, an ‘Awwwww’ — a fondness, because the feelings and old problems are so long gone,” she says. “I didn’t have that (uneasiness) — the reason I didn’t want to record them in the first place. Being able to move that aside … and just appreciate the songs for what they were — the melodies and the lyrics — that was actually a real gift. I do enjoy them now.”
On “As Cool as You Try,” Etheridge brings a bluesy swagger and smoky vocals to an empowering tune penned in the early 1990s, when pop culture seemed to encourage a fake-it-until-you-make-it approach to fashion and identity.
Back then, Etheridge wondered, “What am I supposed to wear? If I want to be a rock star, what do I look like?
“It was this weird, ‘Gosh, I don’t look like anything … but that’s just it. We don’t have to look like anybody else. We can be who we are. That’s just the gorgeous diversity that we see now. I think it’s our strength. It’s about being comfortable with who you are.”
Etheridge has long advocated for LGBTQ rights and to raise awareness of opioid addiction, which led to the death of her and former partner Julie Cypher’s son, Beckett Cypher, at age 21 in 2020.
Over the years, the song that appears to resonate the most with audiences is “I Run for Life,” written in response to her 2004 breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent lumpectomy and chemotherapy.
“It’s the one people play for inspiration. That’s the one that really resonates,” she says.
Highlights in Etheridge’s career also include winning an Oscar in 2007 for the song “I Need to Wake Up” off the soundtrack of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” documentary and making her Broadway premiere as St. Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera “American Idiot.”
She also has a new venture in the works. She’s teamed up with Z2 Comics on her first graphic novel, “Heartstrings: Melissa Etheridge and her Guitars.” Set for a June release, it centers around Etheridge’s extensive instrument collection, giving voice to guitars named after famous, pivotal women in history. (Frank Marrafino and Steve Hochman interpreted the story, with Manuela Pertega crafting the colorful artwork.)
Etheridge jokes that while she also has a “full-on book coming out next year that’s going to be a big, honking read,” she was excited to be approached about doing a graphic novel after her teenagers got her interested in the art form.
“That’s like superhero stuff, you know,” she says, laughing. “It’s fictionalized. It’s boiled down. It’s fun. The art is so amazing. I really like the whole project. It’s really cool.”
For the record, Etheridge doesn’t usually name her acoustic guitars, since they tend to get rotated out every couple of years.
But as far as electric guitars, “Oh, lordy, I have quite a few,” she admits. “I have 12 on the road with me, and then got probably another 30 in my home, and then I’ve got another 40 in my warehouse ... I don’t really know how many I have.”
If You Go
Who: Melissa Etheridge
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd.
Tickets: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100