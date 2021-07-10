VOLUNTEERS from the Greater Meredith Program who set out to create a small park downtown have also created another good reason for visitors to come to this Lakes Region community.
Now in its eighth year, the Meredith Sculpture Walk is an outdoor, juried exhibition designed to promote public art.
Bev Lapham, who heads the program’s sculpture committee, said the walk promotes talented artists while giving visitors a chance to explore the community and spend their money there.
This year’s walk features 33 sculptures at 32 sites in and around Main Street and the Mill Falls Marketplace and at both Hesky and Scenic parks along Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. The last of 25 new sculptures was installed last week. Kiosks along the walk will soon offer self-guided brochures/walking maps.
Lapham said the sculpture walk began life as the Courtyard on Main pocket park, which connects the upper end of Main Street with the Marketplace. Meredith-based sculptor Steve Hayden was tasked with designing a sculpture for the park.
Hayden produced “Spirit’s daughter,” which he describes as “a stainless steel and copper piece that was very reflective of Lake Winnipesaukee and was a very abstract fish breaking through the water.”
Gradually, the park with the single sculpture grew into the Meredith Sculpture Walk, Lapham said during a recent interview. The concept is also present in the Franconia ArtWalk Association’s Franconia ArtWalk, he said.
A requirement for public art in New Hampshire is that it has to be durable, and able to withstand up to two years of whatever the elements bring, Lapham said. The art also has “got to be viewable,” he said, meaning it is of larger size, and must be esthetically engaging.
The Meredith walk includes Hayden’s “Fish” at the Marketplace and “Black Sail Boat” in Scenic Park, which he did in collaboration with David Little. It’s in the Meredith Sculpture Walk’s permanent exhibit.
Hayden, 49, studied material-science engineering at the University of California Davis.
“But after college, I went right into a career as an artist,” the California native said.
When he and his wife decided California was too expensive, they moved first to Boston but ended up in Meredith instead.
“We landed here,” he said. “A town that just oozes charm.”
The Meredith Sculpture Walk was inspired by a similar program in Connecticut.
“It was one of those ideas that you never expect to gain traction,” Hayden said. “But once it was spoken aloud, the rest of the GMP volunteers realized that it could be something very interesting because we have a lot of locations that just call out to be decorated with lovely art works.”
Like Hayden, Dale Rogers, an artist from Haverhill, Mass., has exhibited each year of the sculpture walk.
Rogers, 48, uses corten steel, a weathering steel that rapidly oxidizes. For the first few years of the sculpture walk he used it to sculpt dogs.
The 2021 walk features his 2020 word-sculpture homage to the Grateful Dead — “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been” — as well as “Bird Man,” a larger-than-life corten steel man whose outstretched arms serve as perches for bright red cardinals.
“Bird Man” is one of Rogers’ largest, most labor-intensive and therefore “priciest” sculptures, with an asking price of about $18,000, he said.
“I felt it was important to tie up that piece” at the Meredith Sculpture Walk “because of the quality of that show,” Rogers said.
While Rogers has not sold any pieces directly from the sculpture walk, it helps to brand him as a large-scale metal sculptor.
“You can tell people you can make a large, complicated sculpture, but you got to really do it,” he said.
Walk the trail on your own or join docent-led tours, which leave from Innisfree Bookshop in the Mill Falls Marketplace on Wednesdays through Sept. 22. Tours in the fall and special group tours can be arranged by emailing GMP@greatermeredithprogram.com or calling 279-9015.