BOSTON — In honor of its 150th anniversary in 2020, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), is giving a once-in-generation chance to see all 35 of the museum’s oil paintings by Claude Monet.
The treasure trove is among the largest holdings of the artist’s work outside France.
Many of the paintings were brought to Boston during Monet’s lifetime, and, although a gallery was dedicated to a rotating display of the artist’s works in 2016, it has been 25 years since the entire collection has been shown together.
“Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression,” to go on view April 18 through Aug. 23,,features early paintings like “Rue de Bavole, Honfleur” (created in about 1864) and his experiments with Mediterranean light in 1888’s “Antibes (Afternoon Effect)” to works from his innovative “Grainstacks,” “Rouen Cathedral” and “Water Lilies” series.
MFA’s exhibition highlights both the city’s and Monet’s role in breathing fresh life into the art of painting. The exhibition draws from the museum’s broader global collection to bring Monet’s early works into conversation with exemplars he admired. It gives visitors a fuller understanding and appreciation of artists and art, from Japanese woodblock prints to European paintings, that informed Monet’s own vision.
The MFA is located on the Avenue of the Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. For information, visit mfa.org or call 617-267-9300.