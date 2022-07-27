I n recent years, Canadian super eater Mike Jack has earned Guinness Book of World Record kudos for top speeds in downing everything from a head of lettuce to about 33 ounces of tomato sauce through a straw.
But it’s a spicy, stomach-twisting chili pepper challenge that’s drawing the competitor to the inaugural New England Hot Sauce Festival at Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton on Saturday.
There Jack will attempt a League of Fire world record for most Carolina Reapers eaten in one sitting. Australian Greg “Iron Guts” Barlow currently holds the league record after putting down 160 Carolina Reapers this past May.
“It’s all about building up a tolerance to the heat. It’s not my first rodeo. I know what to expect,” says Jack, known for his YouTube channel Mike Jack Eats Heat and his previous milestones in Carolina Reaper eating.
Jack also teamed with Dawson’s Hot Sauce on the Tropical Fury Hot Sauce. It pairs a sweet burst of pineapple with the punch of bhut jolokia peppers (also called ghost peppers) and habaneros. The bottle’s label shows Jack in a trademark grin in one of his sweat-catching headbands.
“When I was a kid, I wasn’t into speed eating. I got more into it in college. It was almost more of a dare kind of thing — like, ‘Oh, what’s the matter, Mike, you don’t want hot sauce on your pizza?’
His response: “Oh, OK, challenge accepted!”
Now, the 40-year-old uses hot sauce the way most people eat ketchup.
But competitive eating doesn’t come without hazards. He says the burning sensation in his mouth ebbs after 20 minutes or so, but the gut ache can take 12 hours to subside.
“And that’s bouncing back pretty quick. Some feel it for days,” he says.
Though other spicy eaters use dairy to soothe the stomach, Jack is vegan, so that’s not an option.
“I just kind of wait it out. Water will make it worse. But sometimes I drink it anyway to flush it out. Water pushes around the mouth and it’s cool for a second, but once you swallow, it’s just hotter.”
Can you beat the heat?Carolina Reapers have a reputation. They even look intimidating. The knobby red peppers have pointed tails and overall deliver quite a sting.
“It’s the hottest pepper on Earth,” said Gabe DiSaverio, founder of the New England Hot Sauce Festival and the Spicy Shark craft line of hot sauces, honey and syrups. “We’re getting peppers directly from the creator of the pepper, Ed Currie, owner of PuckerButt Pepper Company, of Fort Mill, S.C.”
A sense of humor is a common ingredient in the hot sauce world. It’s in the cheeky names of products and companies, the encouragement and taunts served up at eating contests and the fierce sense of upping the ante along the way.
Currie, also known as “Smokin’ Ed,” not only sells seeds so customers can plant their own fiery gardens but produces a long line of hot sauces with names like Bacon Me Crazy Hot Sauce, Chocolate Plague, Voodoo Prince Death Mamba and I Dare You Stupit.
Currie’s company includes this disclaimer on its website: “Those who don’t fear the Reaper are fools. It is painfully hot, with sweet, fruity undertones and hints of cinnamon and chocolate. It can be used to spice up your sauces, salsas or in combat.”
Guinness World Records’ website lists Smokin Ed’s Carolina Reaper at an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units, used as a measure of spiciness in chili peppers, according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, in 2017. For comparison, jalapenos generally range from between 2,500 and 8,000.
For Jack’s attempt at a world record, 200 Carolina Reapers will be picked on Thursday, overnighted to the festival on Friday and then set before him on Saturday.
There’s no specific time frame to this challenge. “I’ll eat them until I can’t anymore,” Jack said.
He knows it will be unpleasant at times, and he has his wife, Jamie, keeping him “in the right headspace when my brain is telling me to stop doing this.” Jamie is like a boxing coach doling out advice in between rounds, only her pep talks come in between painful bites and swallows.
Visitors also have a chance to join amateur eating challenges. The roster for the hot-wing contest is full, but spots remain in the jalapeno, habanero and super-hot competitions.
Enjoy a laid-back, retro vibeThe festival will have a laid-back vibe, from food truck offerings to Smuttynose brews, along with tastings from more than 20 hot sauce companies. Seacoast craft vendors will be on site, and a DJ will spin retro tunes throughout the day.
“To have six hours of ‘80s music — that is my kind of party,” DiSiverio says with a laugh.
DiSiverio grew up working in the restaurant business and then spent 17 years in the beer industry before deciding to combine two of his favorite fascinations — spicy food and sharks — into a new career.
He says today’s bustling craft hot sauce market reminds him of the surge in interest in craft beer about 10 years ago. People are making the leap from experimenting in their home kitchens to launching their own product lines.
“It’s funny, I’ve only been around for four years, but I’m now one of the older companies that’s being represented at our festival. A lot of these companies have no idea how to get their products onto a store shelf. If you’re not a hot sauce fanatic, you have no idea these companies exist.”
DiSiverio hopes the festival will draw both honed palates and heat-seeking hobbyists, and give the swell of New England micro-craft hot sauce companies exposure to wider audiences.
Meanwhile, proceeds from the festival will go to Blue Ocean Society in Portsmouth and Seacoast Science Center in Rye.
DiSiverio’s love of sharks began as a kid when he saw “Jaws,” the horror movie that made everyone afraid to go in the water in the mid-1970s. He’s even remodeled a 1975 Chevy Blazer to look just like the one police chief Martin Brody (actor Roy Scheider) manned in the iconic tale about a great white shark that has been attacking swimmers in a resort town.
DiSiverio still loves the movie — and people’s reaction to his truck, but his perception of sharks changed after he went to a “Jaws” festival on Martha’s Vineyard years ago. There he met ocean conservationist and environmental activist Wendy Benchley, wife of Peter Benchley, who penned the 1974 novel on which the movie was based.
Now he works to combat the “false image of sharks as mindless killing machines and man eaters. I went from kind of being scared of sharks to ... the point that I now go SCUBA diving proactively with them.”
And rather than using Scoville Heat Units to describe his own Spicy Shark products, he playfully uses his own “fin” scale, with one fin being the mildest and six being the hottest.