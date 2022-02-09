T hey’ve haunted area cemeteries before, hovering over the tombstones of notable Manchester citizens to share stories of resilience and achievement with passersby.
But this time, Karen McGraw and Eric Skoglund are playing the villains, spilling the beans about various misdemeanors and felonies next week during a Queen City cocktail party.
“Manchester’s Most Wanted,” to run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Millyard Museum, 200 Bedford St., will have guests mingling with characters inspired by a poster from the Manchester post office about 126 years ago.
“We get to portray the bad guys and girls,” McGraw said of the latest living-history collaboration between the Majestic Theatre and the Manchester Historic Association (MHA).
The collection of 1890s criminals includes international safe blowers, a bogus bill collector, a pair of “Knock-out Mollies” who drugged the drinks of well-to-do male patrons in order to steal valuables from hotel rooms, and the charmingly polite but scheming “Gentleman Burglar of Stockbridge.”
None of those crooks was from Manchester, but back in their time, their reputations preceded them across the country. Who knew where they would strike next?
John Clayton, the historic association’s executive director and former Union Leader columnist, said the MHA and Majestic made an addition to the lineup because of a chilling Granite State tie.
The drawings of the most wanted were tacked up in 1896. That’s the same year that H.H. Holmes — born in Gilmanton in 1861 as Herman Webster Mudgett — would be executed for luring untold numbers of women into a Chicago house of torture and murder.
“(He’s) generally recognized as the first serial killer in America. He was the subject of a great book called ‘The Devil in the White City,’ Clayton said.
History with a splash of fun
“Manchester’s Most Wanted” is decidedly more upbeat than the three dour mug-shot drawings of the criminals on event flyers. “Manchester’s Most Wanted” is an entertaining way to explore history — a theme night with some theater thrown into the mix.
“I’m a literature person and a former high school English teacher who has worked in publishing, so I love a good story — that’s what history is,” said McGraw, who lives in Hooksett. “It’s a lot more interesting than cold dates. I love the characters — why do people do what they do?”
She plays Nellie Brown, who with her partner in crime, Georgie Adams, were a notable pair of “knock-out Mollies.” In period garb, McGraw answers questions as if she were Nellie, improvising when gaps in the written record are sparse and she’s not able to say how many children someone might have had or whether the person was related to another area resident with the same last name.
“This was a time when lives — especially women’s – weren’t chronicled as much as men. They were ‘beloved wives of’ on their tombstones,” she said. “So, I just (tell visitors) that coming back from the dead has affected my memory. I play it off that way.”
McGraw lived in Arizona and California before moving to New Hampshire about three and a half years ago. She immediately was struck by New England tombstones that dated back to the 1600s. That’s part of what propelled her to start working with the Majestic Theatre and taking part in projects with the MHA. She’s been a Red Cross nurse and a suffragette, among other local figures, in history tours in parks and cemeteries.
For his part, Skoglund, who lives in Manchester, will take on the guise of Mike Sherlock, the “Gentleman Burglar of Stockbridge,” who was linked to “House Work Mysteries” in Stockbridge, Mass. The actor plans to play up the illusion of upper-crust charm that may have disarmed his potential targets.
“I’m going to play him as a very proper gentleman – maybe with an accent. He’ll probably had some airs about him. I’ll go with a cravat and bowler hat, maybe a cane,” he said.
He got his start with the Majestic in 2002, and has been working ever since on film and stage and in print shooting.
When asked about how he figures out costuming for various projects, he laughed and admitted his “second bedroom is a theater closet for period pieces.”
He’s appeared as notable military personnel and a governor of New Hampshire.
For another tour, he portrayed composer Alonzo Elliott, a Manchester native who wrote the World War I tune “There’s a Long, Long Trail.” Skoguld told a group of people about the musician’s life and then, in character, asked them if they’d like to hear one of “his compositions.” Then he pulled out a Bluetooth speaker and played a YouTube clip from the early 1950s when Eliot was on a British TV Show.
“It’s interactive theater, while learning the history of Manchester.”