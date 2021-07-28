PORTSMOUTH — The word “modern” — as in the Museum of Modern Art, the iconic landmark in New York City — is something of an anachronism in the art world, at least in what it calls itself.
“Contemporary” or “New” art is the favored expression of art critics and historians — and in that respect, Portsmouth may be leading the way.
The Museum of New Art (MoNA) in Portsmouth has found a home on the first floor at 135 Congress St., in a century-old building that once housed the YMCA.
The mezzanine and upper level will be home to a new jazz and blues club called Jimmy’s, with a supper club topping it off. The music club’s opening night will feature two concerts by five-time Grammy Award nominee and instrumentalist Joey Defrancesco at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
The museum opening is planned for Oct. 23, according to Brett Knappe, the executive director and curator of the museum who recently moved to Portsmouth from Seattle.
The opening exhibit will introduce Seacoast residents and visitors to German-born painter and sculptor Markus Linnenbrink, whose work has been displayed in galleries from New York to San Francisco, Madrid to Berlin, and places in between, including Vienna. He lives in New York City.
“Linnenbrink’s work engulfs the viewer in an imaginary world of color, allowing the viewer to figuratively enter into his manufactured worlds and engage with the sublime,” Knappe said.
The visual stimuli may be as meaningful as the jazz wafting from the space above, and this project — which began four years ago — promises to provide both.
“Our inaugural exhibition was carefully selected to reflect both the beauty that appeals to most people and a contemporary commitment to materiality, craftsmanship and color,” Knappe said. “That has been a focus of many artists throughout the history of art.”
Knappe is confident the art museum — which will only display pieces, not collect them — will not require any background in art history.
The building has its own appeal, according to the architect for the music club project, Andrew Sidford, whose firm is based in Newburyport, Mass.
“The building was designed to be a unique, intertwined experience of art, music and architecture,” he said.
Sidford called the Congress Street location “historically significant” and said he was glad to help save it and give it a new life.
“I think it will be surprising to visitors how much natural light has been brought in to the original historic building, showcasing the original historic spaces.’
“It’s a dream come true,” said Suzanne Bresette, who chairs the museum board. She was involved several years ago in an earlier art museum project at Harbor Place on Bow Street in Portsmouth, but the space was lost to condo development after five shows.
The museum’s supporters held a reception last Thursday at a private home near Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. About 100 people attended the event, which featured jazz music and the artist Linnebrink, who turns 60 this week, she said.