The Museum of New Art (MoNA) plans to open in October on the first floor at 135 Congress St. in Portsmouth in a century-old building that is being reborn as a jazz club.

 Provided by Andrew Sidford Architects

PORTSMOUTH — The word “modern” — as in the Museum of Modern Art, the iconic landmark in New York City — is something of an anachronism in the art world, at least in what it calls itself.

“Contemporary” or “New” art is the favored expression of art critics and historians — and in that respect, Portsmouth may be leading the way.

The Museum of New Art (MoNA) in Portsmouth has found a home on the first floor at 135 Congress St., in a century-old building that once housed the YMCA.

Jazz concert

Jazz musician Joey Francesco, who plays organ, keyboard, piano, trumpet and tenor saxophone, will perform with his trio in two opening-night shows at the new Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth Thursday, Sept. 30.

The mezzanine and upper level will be home to a new jazz and blues club called Jimmy’s, with a supper club topping it off. The music club’s opening night will feature two concerts by five-time Grammy Award nominee and instrumentalist Joey Defrancesco at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

The museum opening is planned for Oct. 23, according to Brett Knappe, the executive director and curator of the museum who recently moved to Portsmouth from Seattle.

The opening exhibit will introduce Seacoast residents and visitors to German-born painter and sculptor Markus Linnenbrink, whose work has been displayed in galleries from New York to San Francisco, Madrid to Berlin, and places in between, including Vienna. He lives in New York City.

“Linnenbrink’s work engulfs the viewer in an imaginary world of color, allowing the viewer to figuratively enter into his manufactured worlds and engage with the sublime,” Knappe said.

Markus Linnenbrinnk

“Give me a Beautiful Audience” is a 2019 painting by Markus Linnenbrink, whose work will be exhibited in October at the Museum of New Art in Portsmouth.

The visual stimuli may be as meaningful as the jazz wafting from the space above, and this project — which began four years ago — promises to provide both.

“Our inaugural exhibition was carefully selected to reflect both the beauty that appeals to most people and a contemporary commitment to materiality, craftsmanship and color,” Knappe said. “That has been a focus of many artists throughout the history of art.”

Knappe is confident the art museum — which will only display pieces, not collect them — will not require any background in art history.

The building has its own appeal, according to the architect for the music club project, Andrew Sidford, whose firm is based in Newburyport, Mass.

“The building was designed to be a unique, intertwined experience of art, music and architecture,” he said.

Sidford called the Congress Street location “historically significant” and said he was glad to help save it and give it a new life.

“I think it will be surprising to visitors how much natural light has been brought in to the original historic building, showcasing the original historic spaces.’

Museum of New Art

The Museum of New Art (MoNA) in Portsmouth will occupy the first floor of 135 Congress St., which also will be home to Jimmy’s on Congress, a new music venue scheduled to open in September. The art museum will open in October.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Suzanne Bresette, who chairs the museum board. She was involved several years ago in an earlier art museum project at Harbor Place on Bow Street in Portsmouth, but the space was lost to condo development after five shows.

The museum’s supporters held a reception last Thursday at a private home near Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. About 100 people attended the event, which featured jazz music and the artist Linnebrink, who turns 60 this week, she said.

