PETERBOROUGH — Sarah Jordan has come home, and she wants people to feel at home in the open-mic series she organizes and emcees at a new downtown space dubbed The Link.
“I think there are so many reasons and ways to feel scared and insecure, and this can’t be one of them,” she said. “I want to make sure people feel (that) this is safe, and you should be so ecstatic about what you’re creating.”
The next open mic is Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 30 Grove St. It’s an open format, with people invited to share everything from poetry reading to acrobatics.
The space formerly housed the gallery for the Sharon Arts Center. In 2020, the Monadnock Academy of Motion Arts (MAMA) took over the space and holds regular dance classes there.
It also means that open-mic sessions always feature an element of dance, whether it’s a performance by a class of line dancers or MAMA teacher Kathryn Scarpetti tapping to the score of “The Avengers” movie theme song.
Jordan, 30, grew up in Peterborough, where she was part of the dance studio and theater program at ConVal High School. She graduated in 2009 and attended Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, before settling in the Boston area. But city life, especially in a pandemic, proved problematic, so she found her way back to the Monadnock Region.
“I hit a wall where I had to be close to my family, and that wasn’t just my direct family. (It) was the people that I grew up with where you don’t have to explain yourself,” Jordan said. “I didn’t feel safe living in such a contained and intense environment. I was struggling to figure out how to get home for a while.”
Through a network of friends and their connections, Jordon found a place to rent in Dublin, she said, cobbling together an income teaching dance and working at Eastern Mountain Sports as well as for MacDowell, which provides artists with residential fellowships. She also works as an artist and graphic artist.
When Jordan reconnected with her childhood dance teacher Christina Ahern, owner of MAMA, she learned about The Link and asked if she could start up an open mic. It’s not anything she’s done before but she says she’s on a mission to spread joy and encourage creativity and connection in the community.
The first-Friday open mic has only been held three times — in September, November and March — but Jordan is hoping to make it a monthly event starting this spring.
“It’s truly in its infancy, and I’m truly having so much fun with it,” Jordan said.
So far each open mic has ended with Jordan performing her own songs. She first found her voice as a little girl, and she’s been writing music for guitar and voice ever since.
To perform in the open mic, email Jordan at mama@mamadancestudio.com.