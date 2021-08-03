A year after the fair was canceled for only the second time in its history, anticipation is running high for the 144th Deerfield Fair, which starts Sept. 30.
More than 100,000 people are expected to come through the gates during the fair’s four-day run.
Richard Pitman, vice president of the fair, said the only other time the yearly event wasn’t held was during World War II.
“Last year was awful, but you wouldn’t believe the enthusiasm this year,” he said.
Billing itself as New England’s Oldest Family Fair, this was the event where Steve Geddes of Boscawen set a record in 2018 for growing the largest pumpkin recorded in North America, a behemoth that weighed in at 2,528 pounds.
Another big draw will be the horse show.
Kellie Monahan Riordan, owner and head trainer at Wolf Creek Stables, two miles north of the fairgrounds, said she and her two young daughters are looking forward to the fair.
Riordan is involved in the jumping events, but other equestrian disciplines are also represented.
“Everything now is so individualized,” she said. “I love that my discipline is there with other disciplines. We’re all together.
“My favorite thing is to ride under the lights with a lot of people watching. It is a step up that you are performing in front of a crowd. It is so much fun.”
She and her girls enjoy everything about the fair, from the fried food to the animals on display to the poultry for sale. School is not held in Deerfield on the Friday of the fair.
“I love going to see the 4-H stuff and seeing how hard the kids have worked,” Riordan said. “I always buy more chickens at the fair.”
There will be sheep and alpaca, goats, dairy cows and beef cattle. There will be a swine barn and a pig scramble in which children try to catch piglets in a burlap bag. They can take home what they catch.
Sheepdogs will demonstrate their herding skills.
Loggers will participate in a woodsman contest featuring ax throwing, chopping, performance chainsaws and log rolling.
The Flying Wallendas will perform their high wire act.
And, of course, there will be booth after booth of food: fried dough, apple crisp, sausage, bread bowls and more.
“I actually think the food is one of the biggest attractions for people,” Pitman said. “They get right into it.”
Some people come to look at the displays.
“There will be a whole building just for flowers,” Pitman said. “Another for school work. The arts and crafts building is huge with photographs, quilt making, rug making. There’s a whole building for New Hampshire-made productions.
“There will also be farm tractors, an antique tractor display, we have a truck and tractor pull and have an oxen pull, too.”
The Miss Deerfield Fair contest is another central attraction, and music will be played on various stages throughout the four days.
The fair dates to a time when farmers used horses and oxen to clear their fields.
“Back 30 years ago, the fair had the record for most weight ever pulled on a sled by two horses,” Pitman said. “They ran out of cement blocks, so they put men on the top and let them hang on to the chain.”
Agriculture is the theme, but there are plenty of commercial wares for sale, from hot tubs to T-shirts.
Through it all is an effort to make the fair as good as it can be, Pitman said.
“We try to do everything right, make it very entertaining and give everyone a reason to come back.”