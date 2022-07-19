 Skip to main content
Mural brings attention to Millyard in Manchester

James Chase had at least two dozen colors of spray paint on hand Tuesday morning as he painted bright hexagons on the steps leading to the Merrimack River at Arms Park in Manchester.

This is no graffiti. A police cruiser rolled by and didn’t even stop.

James Chase grabs a can of spray paint from his many bins while working on his mural at the Arms Park staircase in Manchester on July 19, 2022.
James Chase gets a visit from his high school art teacher, Corey Doherty, while working on his mural at the Arms Park staircase in Manchester on Tuesday.
Christian Rivera of Salem works at the top o the newly painted staircase at Arms Park.
James Chase works on his mural at the Arms Park staircase in Manchester on July 19, 2022.

