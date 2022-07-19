Mural brings attention to Millyard in Manchester

James Chase had at least two dozen colors of spray paint on hand Tuesday morning as he painted bright hexagons on the steps leading to the Merrimack River at Arms Park in Manchester.
This is no graffiti. A police cruiser rolled by and didn’t even stop.
The goal of Chase’s work is the exact opposite: Use public art to clean up the park, which has become a popular spot for vandalism. The project is being completed in conjunction with Arts Build Community (ABC), Manchester Connects and the city’s Economic Development Office.
“The goal is to really activate this whole space to make it welcoming,” Chase said. “To make people want to come here.”
Next month, local, regional and national artists will come together for the city’s first mural festival hosted by ABC, which was founded by Chase. The Community Canvas Mural Program will work with three to seven artists to “beautify Manchester neighborhoods and empower residents.”
“They are built with the community, not for the community,” he said.
The festival runs Aug. 11-22. The program will include artist talks, story circles, youth art workshops and a block party. So far, $44,000 ($16,000 in grants) has been raised of the $50,000 goal, and Chase hopes to raise the rest by the end of the month.
The Arms Park project got a boost from a $10,000 city activation grant and a $6,000 personal grant Chase received from the New Hampshire State Council of the Arts, which he decided to put toward the project.
“Fifty thousand cars go across this highway every day,” he said while pointing to Interstate 293. “And for most of the year — when those leaves are down — you see this.”
Christian Rivera, who works alongside Chase as an assistant, said many driving across the Bridge Street bridge stop to see what’s going on.
“They come down and say, ‘We just had to come check it out,’” he said. “It is interesting because I would have thought it’s just people working around here.”
Chase, an associate professor at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College, is known for other projects across the Queen City, including the front of Manchester Makerspace in the old Gaslight District. He recently completed another brightly colored mural on the walls surrounding a staircase on Storrs Street in Concord.
Just before 11 a.m., Corey Doherty, who taught Chase at Central High School, stopped by and committed to donate.
“Beautification projects go all the way back to ancient Rome,” she said. “The arts can change the direction of a city. And I truly believe that about this city.”
The project is more than beautification of the area; it has economic benefits, said Jodie Nazaka, the city’s economic development director. She mentioned those 50,000 cars driving by each day.
“The thought is they’ll get off at the next exit into the Millyard and come down and see this beautiful mural,” she said. That will bring business to nearby restaurants, such as Cotton, Stark Brewing and the new Common Man Roadside, she said.
Other upgrades were made to the park in 2018 with a $19,660 AARP Community Challenge Grant.
Chase took part in a similar festival last year in Worcester, Mass., known as Pow Wow. He painted a mural in the city’s Main South neighborhood with a group of children. One young girl, Angel, asked Chase to include more pink. He let the little girl help out.
“She said, ‘I actually live right next door, but I can’t see the mural from my room. Can you paint it around the edge?’” Chase said. “I said, ‘Absolutely, we can.’ So we made the mural wrap around from where she lived and that sparked the idea of how art can really have this power and transform.”
The stairway design takes into account the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute’s logo, which includes hexagons, and is also inspired by the old Notre Dame Bridge. The mural, which required an OK from the Heritage Commission, is bright and modern.
“Through the design process we were really talking about how to represent the Millyard today, while also honoring the past,” Chase said.
Chase packed his SUV with all the supplies he needed for the day, including a ruler, brooms and cardboard templates. He had at least 25 different colors of Montana Gold spray paint, which is popular for outdoor art.
The process took a lot of work, including wire scraping years of graffiti and putting down a layer of anti-slip primer. The entire mural will be coated in an ultraviolet light protection sealer, also with anti-slip texture.
“There is usually a lot more respect when there is a public art piece,” Chase said.
Chase said the mural was designed to be easily fixed if it’s defaced. He will maintain the art for the next three years.
Lots of people have dropped by for photos, especially with their dogs.
“It’s going to be a landmark,” he said. “An icon.”