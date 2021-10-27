PORTSMOUTH — The Music Hall has announced that it will not be able to stage the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” this year.
“Unfortunately, after careful consideration and consultation on the size and scale of the ‘White Christmas’ production, coupled with the ongoing uncertainty with the pandemic, we have made the tough choice to cancel this year’s show,” said Tina Sawtelle, the Music Hall’s executive director.
The show, based on the 1954 movie musical that starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, is a grand affair with big production numbers and sets, and usually draws big crowds.
“Rest assured, ‘White Christmas’ will return to the Music Hall in the future,” Sawtelle said.
In the meantime, the venue is going ahead with plans for other live events and holiday film screenings from November through New Year’s Eve.
The Stage Door Cabaret series has a smaller layout that seats the audience at tables on stage with performing artists in a speakeasy, martini-bar setting.
The lineup includes “A Sinatra Christmas” with Rich DiMare on Dec. 9; R&B powerhouse Shemekia Copeland on Dec. 11; jazz/bluegrass and funk band Twisted Pine on Dec. 12; and progressive folk band Honeysuckle on Dec. 18.
Beloved local comedian Juston McKinney returns Dec. 26-28 with his annual “Year in Review,” and the New Year’s Eve Champagne Pops with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is set for Dec. 31.
The Music Hall will also screen family favorites and holiday classic movies.