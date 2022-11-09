MILES DAVIS “The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7, That’s What Happened 1982-1985” (Columbia /Legacy)
This bootleg is a different animal, which might have made Miles Davis smile.
The first six entries in the Miles Davis bootleg series featured live material from the jazz trumpeter, such as 2018’s “The Final Tour,” a four-CD set compiling sets recorded in Europe in 1960, when Davis fronted the quintet that featured tenor sax legend John Coltrane.
“That’s What Happened” is the first in the series to focus primarily on studio outtakes, offering another look at Davis’ final recordings for Columbia Records in the mid ‘80s, when he was re-emerging after a long hiatus.
Two of the three discs —housed in a slipcase rather than the digipacks of the previous, more expansive sets — focus on outtakes from “Star People,” “Decoy” and “You’re Under Arrest.” Davis’ collaborators at the time featured upstarts — and future jazz stars — bassist Marcus Miller, guitarists John Scofield and Mike Stern, and bassist Daryl Jones, now a longtime member of The Rolling Stones.
Ever the explorer, Davis was still searching for the next big thing, updating his sound to recognize the groove-heavy version of jazz fusion (the three-part Davis composition “Celestial Blues”) and interpreting ‘80s songs popularized by Cyndi Lauper (“Time After Time”), Michael Jackson (“Human Nature”) and Tina Turner (“What’s Love Got To Do With It”).
Disc 3 features nine tracks recorded live in Montreal in July 1983 when Davis’ band features Scofield and Jones, sax and flute player Bill Evans, drummer Al Foster and percussionist Mino Cinelu.
The set was released for the first time on vinyl only earlier this year as “What It Is: Montreal 7/7/83.”
In the liner notes, music journalist Michael J. Moore recognizes the collection asks fans to reassess a period of Davis’ career when the pioneering trumpet player was in transition.
“On ‘The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7,’ we get to play in the rubble of what would become yet another period of unprecedented innovation. Beauty resides in evolution.”
