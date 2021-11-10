With the music industry having few gatekeepers anymore, there are always talented acts flying under the radar. The sibling duo of Jocelyn & Chris is one of those groups.
The artists have been playing a versatile brand of blues rock since they were teenagers in 2013, with Jocelyn on vocals and Chris on guitar.
They tour and perform under their first names — their last name is Arndt. They’ve been making a name for themselves around the Northeast and beyond.
Their travels will bring them to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 Main St., Concord, for an 8 p.m. show Friday.
Jocelyn and Chris, who both studied at Harvard, grew up in the small upstate New York town of Fort Plain.
“It’s a really small town. We always describe it as more cows than people,” Jocelyn said. “It’s one of those Mohawk Valley dairy towns, (but) there’s a whole other world up there. I think we got really lucky, because even though it’s a small town there is a local music scene and we were fortunate enough to be involved in it when we were really young.”
The siblings got tuned into bands like Spike & The Boys, musicians who loved classic rock and wound up teaching Jocelyn and Chris the ropes.
The siblings come from a musical family.
“Our parents are both huge music lovers, they probably wouldn’t describe themselves as musicians but they both have dabbled in music,” Joceyln said. “Our mom sang in high school and our dad plays some harmonica. They have this huge CD collection that we grew up being able to pick and choose anytime we wanted and that’s how we discovered the musicians who’ve influenced us. Our cousin is also a classically trained professional violinist and our grandfather is an accomplished jazz pianist, so it’s all in there somewhere.”
Since the beginning, they have written songs as a team, sharing ideas and then improvising as they go.
“I’ll come up with a short little riff or Jocelyn will come up with a tagline for the chorus or something that she wants to develop,” Chris said. “Then one of us shows it to the other person and we decide whether or not we think it’s cool enough to pursue. If we do then we basically throw things at it until enough stuff sticks and we have a three-to-four-minute song.
“Honestly, we’ve never written songs without each other,” he added. “I don’t even know how I would write a song by myself.”
On Oct. 15, the duo, signed with Bridge Road Entertainment, released a music video for the track “Skeleton Key,” off their upcoming fourth studio album, “Favorite Ghosts.” That album is slated for release in early 2022.
The video has the pair surrounded by shades of red and black along with some hanging keys created by a friend of theirs on the West Coast.
“I’m so stoked on how the ‘Skeleton Key’ video turned out,” Jocelyn says about the music video. “First of all, I just love the song. It’s one of the harder edged songs that we’ve written … We wrote some legit rock songs and we’re so excited to play them live.
“We have a great friend and colleague out in California, Jeff Knight, and basically what you’re seeing in the video is him working his magic. Not only is it beautiful but he also made that entire video in less than a month,” she said.
The new release has some variety in style and tone, in part because of pandemic-related delays.
“We had big plans to release (‘Favorite Ghosts’) pre-lockdown. We had all these shows planned, we almost had the record in the bag and then everything powered down. But we got a lot of time to really sit with these songs for a long time. I think the silver lining is that these songs are all that they can be.
“There’s two sides to the record, one is very much the rockiest rock music we’ve ever written and there’s another side that explores alternative and there’s a really great ballad,” Jocelyn said.
The fans of classic and modern rock said they are albums with various “textures,” so there is some acoustic material in their album as well.