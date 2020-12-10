At this time of year, New England Voices in Harmony, the Nashua-based chapter of Harmony Inc. and a two-time international gold medal winner, usually is in the midst of a flurry of concerts and public appearances, including the city’s annual Winter Holiday Stroll.
But COVID-19 and social distancing brought an abrupt kind of silence.
“Unfortunately, these performances have all been canceled,” said Michele Hanson, spokeswoman for the ensemble. “It is a difficult time for everyone, and choruses are feeling the pinch.”
So, the chorus members did what they do best. They used their voices to keep in touch with one another. “We meet each week via Zoom. It’s not the same thing (as being in the same room), but we sing and enjoy seeing each other. We are determined to continue our holiday spirit this year,” Hanson said.
On Tuesday, NHWeekend took up an invitation to listen in to a special holiday session, and there’s nothing off key about this spirited Zoom get-together — from the reindeer-antler headbands and festive sweaters to the enthusiastic sing-along and photobombs by family pets.
Renee Tramack, who was at the helm of New England Voices when the group earned international titles in 2014 and 2018, and her daughter, Samantha Tramack, a middle school music educator, led the chorale. They set the tone for an evening of both camaraderie and technique, offering starting pitches and follow-up tips on holiday favorites as well as new pieces they’re tackling.
Through it all is a sense of revelry.
“It keeps us from sounding like geese in a blender,” Renee Tramack said, joking about the ensemble’s practice of singing along to pre-recorded holiday tracks from its own 2010 CD and so-called “learning tracks” that can be played in full or broken down by parts.
If the Grinch were 2020, this chorale would be the Whos down in Whoville, welcoming Christmas despite all the year’s challenges.
“I think it’s fair to say that everybody in this chorus has had some significant bad thing happen to them, and it’s really wonderful to me how the music can be a constant in the background of our lives,” said longtime member Molly Thompson. “The music and the knowledge that there are people here at the end of the phone at any time …
“Last year we sang a song called ‘You Will be Found,’ which is a song from a Broadway show (‘Dear Evan Hansen’), and at that time I was feeling as if I was all by myself, in my misery, and singing that song over and over again made me realize that this community was here. That’s (a concept) that is especially important during COVID, when people are feeling isolated.”
The group’s ties stretch beyond state lines. Jeanne Crowell, a 20-year member, is one of two vocalists who doesn’t live in New Hampshire.
“Even from far away, this is just the best group of ladies, and we have become a true family — such that when I moved away, I still wanted to reach out and be a part,” Crowell said. “We have a long-distance membership, which allows me to sort of Skype in and then join the chorus when they go to the competitions and contests and things like that.”
Though those competitions are on hold right now, the group continues to revisit songs and add pieces to the repertoire.
“We remain because of the music and the friendship and the love,” Crowell said.
That sentiment carries through a rendition of “Believe,” from the 2004 animated movie “Polar Express” — and rings in the laughter when a cat makes tail-swishing passes back and forth in front of one singer’s screen and a bird perches on the shoulder of another.
“Family pets are always welcome,” Renee Tramack said.