MANCHESTER — What would The Beatles have sounded like if they had the chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra?
Find out Classical Mystery performs live with Symphony NH at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SNHU Arena.
The musicians in Classical Mystery Tour present more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed in the arrangements originally recorded by the Fab Four.
Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section, experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet, enjoy the classical/rock blend on “I Am the Walrus,” and relish the cascading crescendos on “A Day in the Life.”
Tickets range from $19.50 to $95. For details, go to snhuarena.com or classicalmysterytour.com.