The best kind of live show is when a band gets on stage with a devil-may-care kind of charisma, turns their amps up to the max and lets their collective energy flow.
Clutch is one of the best acts on the planet at pulling this off and has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the music industry. People will be able to see why Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.
The quartet — frontman Neil Fallon, lead guitarist Tim Sult, bassist Dan Maines and drummer Jean-Paul Gaster — exhibits a blend of blues, metal and funk that rides a groove.
Stöner, featuring former Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, and psychedelic hard rock act King Buffalo will be opening things up.
This past July, Clutch released a reimagining of their sixth album, “Blast Tyrant,” featuring remastered audio, colored vinyl, an autographed insert and a new design on the album cover as part of a collector’s series. The series plans to have each member of the band take on a different album from its discography.
It all started because of COVID-19 preventing the guys from touring.
“We run our own record label at Weathermaker Music, so we were trying to figure out ways to keep putting our stuff out there and this is one way to do it because we own those masters,” Fallon said of the series. “We also had a lot of downtime because of the pandemic and we were looking for ways to stay busy. Vinyl is doing very well these days so it would be kind of foolish to just let it sit there as is.”
At the end of last year, Clutch also did a series of livestreams called “Live from the Doom Saloon.” The streams proved to be a saving grace for the band to make some money. Now they’re considering livestreaming shows while on the road.
Fallon describes the Doom Saloon as “our practice space, our rehearsal space and also our warehouse where we keep all of our vinyls and a good bit of our merchandise for tour.”
“From a practical standpoint and a financial standpoint, it saved a lot of the butts of artists out there over the past 18 months,” Fallon said of livestreaming. “I know it certainly did for us and it was also good to just have a project to try to learn how to do that ... it’s a much different experience than being in front of a live crowd, but I do think that it can coexist with touring.”
Clutch is currently working on its 13th studio album, and is aiming to have it out next year. It’ll be the band’s first release since the 2018 full-length “Book Of Bad Decisions.”
“We’re thinking maybe the second quarter of 2022,” Fallon said. “We’re not going to announce a release date until we actually have the physical vinyl records in our possession because the manufacturing process is so unpredictable and lethargic now.”
The band is still writing, he said, and after this tour ends in a couple weeks, will turn its focus to recording into November.
“I think the fun part of writing a record is discovering what it is,” Fallon said. “I never really liked going in with a concrete idea. I’d rather keep it more malleable while letting it kind of blossom on its own.”