A t the forefront of the ’90s alt-rock movement, Collective Soul charted seven No. 1 hits in a seven-year period, has sold more than 20 million records worldwide and is gearing up to release its 11th album, “Vibrating.”
But when bassist Will Turpin gets on the phone, there’s a less obvious question that needs to be addressed. It’s about that Facebook photo he posted back in June — the one in which the 50-year-old executes a mean split-leg leap.
“After 15 months off (the road), it didn’t take long to get some air and land proper!” he wrote beneath an image of himself in a hurdler-like jump, with one knee bent and tucked out to the side. The cool, rocked-out expression comes naturally, too.
“You can’t do it halfway,” Turpin admits.
He should know. He’s been launching himself on stage with Collective Soul for more than a quarter of a century, and knows that a clean takeoff isn’t enough. He also has to balance out the weight of a bass guitar on the way up and then stick a landing without, literally, missing a beat.
So, the obvious question is, does that take practice? With more than a year off from touring during the COVID-19 pandemic, it must have taken some strength-training or at least stretching to keep limber, right?
“Yeah, no,” he says, laughing. “I’m just used to it. I don’t have to practice. But it is funny. I kind of take it for granted ’cuz I’m able to do that. Our guitar tech has tried it once, just for the fun of it, and it was terrible. He was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s a little more difficult than I realize.’”
When the band asked fans to leave Turpin some February birthday greetings, one poster summed up the mood with a snapshot of the bassist. It’s a monochrome image of Turpin in mid-leap, suspended in front of the drum kit in all black except for bright red sneakers.
Highs and lows
Collective Soul is taking the stage at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Sunday night with fellow ’90s hitmakers Better than Ezra (best known for the songs “Good,” “In the Blood” and “Desperately Wanting”) and Tonic (“If You Could Only See,” “You Wanted More” and “Open Up Your Eyes.”)
The upcoming show — one that has been rescheduled a couple of times during the pandemic — is a great reminder of the ups and downs of the past year and a half.
In 2019, Collective Soul, whose hits include “Shine,” “Heavy,” “The World I Know,” “Where the River Flows” and “December,” was in the midst of a big tour that marked the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough album “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” The band had just released its 10th studio album, “Blood.”
“We were planning on riding it for a bit, but you know ... who would have thought we’d live through a pandemic, you know? It is what it is,” Turpin says. “There were a handful of industries that actually thrived and made a lot of money during that, but certainly not the entertainment industry.”
A silver lining for Turpin was the time he got to spend with his three sons. He jokes that his biggest fear as a dad was that his offspring would have bad taste in music. But they wound up bonding over a lot of Turpin’s classic albums, listening to iconic hits and more unfamiliar, deep cuts from groups like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Rush, Yes and Supertramp.
“We would talk about the bands, and, of course, our ping pong game got a little better, too,” he says.
In addition, Turpin, who lives in Peachtree, Ga., took ownership of the recording company Real 2 Reel Studio, which his father Bill Turpin ran for four decades. Collective Soul did a remix of “Shine” for an ad campaign there, and it’s where Will Turpin recorded his 11-track solo album “Serengeti Drivers” and is working on another solo effort for release next spring.
Meanwhile, Collective Soul (Turpin, vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Ed Roland, rhythm guitarist Dean Roland, lead guitarist Jesse Triplett and drummer Johnny Rabb) already has completed its next album, “Vibrating,” which is slated for an early 2022 release.
The bandmates, which have the reputation for being road warriors, did a slate of shows with Styx earlier this year.
Collective Soul invited Tommy Shaw, Styx’s lead singer and guitarist, to come out for a duet one night during its set. It went over well, and the band told Shaw he was welcome to do it again the next night, though they didn’t want him to feel obligated.
“Tommy didn’t miss it (once). He was out there five minutes before that song started every night, getting ready to play with us,” says Turpin, himself a fan of Styx. “We just had a blast. It was totally inspirational watching those guys be as good as they are musically and professionally.”
Staying power
Who knows exactly what makes a particular song resonate and stick around a couple of decades later?
For Collective Soul, “Shine” is one of those tunes — something about that driving, wailing guitar, followed by that syncopated “Yeah” leading into the refrain “Heaven, let your light shine down.”
Collective Soul, as well as Better than Ezra and Tonic, took off outside of the Seattle grunge scene, opting for often introspective lyricism that mixes positive and plaintive.
“We said, ‘Let’s go with the feels and emotion. Let’s be known for this music’,” he says. “We were writing songs about real life, not about the plastic part of life — the partying … or getting drunk.”
He credits all three bands’ lead singers and primary songwriters for helping guide that shift — Tonic’s Emerson Heart, Better than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin and Collective Soul’s Roland.
Turpin’s grateful to see new generations sitting in the crowds — fans’ children and grandchildren and those who have come across their signature tunes on streaming services and radio stations.
This Feb. 8 post on the band’s Facebook page is attributed to fan Byron Blalock:
“Saw the band years ago in Sacramento (state fair). We were 2nd row center. My daughter (12) stood on her chair asking for your pick. You flicked it and hit her square on the forehead. She got it though. Happy bday bro.”
“I’m not sure how or why,” Turpin says, “but we’re going to keep people happy as long as we can by playing live and being true to our art.”