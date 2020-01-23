Besides Paul and Linda McCartney, Denny Laine was the only other constant in Wings, McCartney’s first post-Beatles band, from 1971 to 1981.
That trio was the creative force behind Wings’ biggest album, “Band On the Run,” which scored hits with the songs “Jet,” “Helen Wheels” and, most famously, the title track.
Laine pays tribute to that stage of his career, as well as his time with the Moody Blues in the mid-1960s, with a performance by the Moody Wing Band on Saturday night at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth.
Laine, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, continues to take with him the people that influenced him in the beginning, a list that also early work by Buddy Holly, Everly Brothers, Roy Orbison, Taj Mahal and Chet Atkins.
“You never forget what people have done for you and what you’ve done for them. It’s kind of a nice, secure warm feeling to know that you’ve had that in your life,” Laine said in a phone interview with NHWeekend. After Laine left the Moody Blues, he formed the Electric String Band, writing the hit “Say You Don’t Mind,” and opened shows for Jimi Hendrix in London. Next he joined the band Balls as well as Ginger Baker’s Air Force, singing lead on the memorable “Man of Constant Sorrow.” Laine has worked with various members of the Beatles, the Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream, ELO, the Zombies, the Hollies and many more.
Born Brian Hines, Laine share thoughts about touring with the celebrated Fab Four, revisiting his collaboration with McCartney on the Scottish seaside folk lullaby “Mull of Kintyre” and crafting a hit for the Moody Blues.
What songs will people hear at the Plymouth show?
I‘m going to be doing (Wings’) “Band On the Run” album, because that’s the most famous album that I was on, with just me and Paul and Linda (McCartney). We were thrown in the deep end on that one. So I really have a lot of connection to that album.
Then I’m doing a lot of old Moody Blues stuff, and some songs that I wrote, my own albums and some songs I wrote with Paul. It’s a mixture, and it is really a little bit of a musical mishmash and journey of different styles.
My connection to the Moodys, of course, is “Go Now,” and the hit I had with that. For me, it’s very gratifying in a show. I don’t like not touring, because if you don’t tour, you don’t get across to the people. You’re kind of not doing your job.
You don’t feel comfortable with only writing songs?
Studio work’s OK. But you’ve got to balance it out with live work, for sure.
Why did you get into music?
I got into playing ukulele cause my brother had one. I got a guitar because I loved what was going on at the time, which was skiffle, and also American rock ‘n’ roll and also folk music. I was heavily into folk music as a kid, too, and gypsy jazz music.
I was asked one day to be in this band Johnny and the Dominators. That’s where I started changing my name around a bit. Once you’re in these bands, you become that person as the frontman.
How did you meet Paul McCartney?
I first met him playing with … Denny Lane & the Diplomats. The drummer from ELO was in that band — Bev Bevan. We opened for The Beatles once in Birmingham, my home town (in England), and met them then. Eventually they invited us to be on their British tour. So that’s how it really all started.
So it made sense you would join Wings.
Absolutely. That’s why — because (McCartney) knew me. He knew he could trust me in one way or another. Musically he was older than me, but we grew up on the same music virtually, so we had that in common. American music was really what we were influenced by — heavily.
Are you talking about Elvis?
Elvis, all the people of that day. Jerry Lee Lewis, you name it, Little Richard. My sister used to listen to people like Frankie Laine, Johnny Ray, Mario Lanza. (But) Elvis was the start.
I think that’s what progressive (music) is all about, really. You have to progress and listen to other people. Then suddenly you become a person that has a lot of different influences. That becomes your influence.
Is it difficult to write songs?
It is in a way, because it’s hard to be precise. You’ve got to get down to the basics and the things that matter. So you learn to abbreviate, just like all the poets did and all the great musicians and great composers did. And then you present it to the public.
You have to understand people, right?
Sure. Life experience. A lot of people like me, we call ourselves musicians, but we’re not just musicians or entertainers. We’re, you know, travelers. It’s the best education you could have in the world. You become a much more rounded person the more you learn from people.
How did you and Paul came up with “Mull of Kintyre?”
I was always an admirer of Paul as a songwriter. He sang it to me at breakfast one time, and he wasn’t sure he wanted to do anything with it because it was up in Scotland. He probably thought, “Well, we might be treading on thin ice here trying to put a Scottish-style song out.” (But) it was the biggest record … in England.
That proved a point, you know? I’d written something that was a huge hit with probably the most famous songwriter in the world. That’s the way I see it. And it was easy, because first of all, I admired him. He was talented in many ways, but at the same time, he was like an older brother to me. To me, he was just almost like family, even though I was very aware of his fame.
I was surprised it’s so much like a folk song.
We were brought up from folk music. But you gotta remember, again, Scotland is known for bagpipes and fiddle. That folky thing was in us.
Did you write the lyrics “past painted deserts, the sunsets on fire” in that song?
That was definitely one of my lines. I have people say to me, “I can tell your line straight away,” but (the creative process with McCartney was collaborative.) I might say ‘painted desert’, then he might turn around and say, the ‘sunset’s on fire.’ I don’t remember every little detail. Somebody will start something off, and then somebody else would finish it.
“Mull of Kintyre” was written in Scotland. I was living on the estate, looking at the mountains and all the scenery. They’re just magical. It’s a very quiet place. It’s kind of spiritual and in you. Then we’ve got the pipe band on it, and that really made it take off. We recorded them outside with natural echoes. It really was like a special, special occasion. People don’t normally record like that, I suppose, but it worked for us.
What is it like to collaborate with another person on a song?
When there’s just two of you in a room writing a song, you don’t think about that stuff. You just get on with it, you know? Actually, I don’t do it (collaborating) much. He’s the only person I’ve ever done it with, apart from a couple of things I did in the past. He was really a very important person in my life.
Do you think you’ll ever get back together?
A lot of fans say, “You and Paul already had this great thing going, and you should get back together,” which isn’t easy, but we always could. That’s the thing. We always could. Because we know each other so well, good and bad. So if we ever did get together again and write something, I know we’d enjoy it, and I know it will be popular. So that’s like a very valuable thing to have in your life.
Do you still keep in touch?
People think that everybody just carries on exactly as they were, but a lot of years have gone in between.
Denny Laine and the Moody Wing Band plays the Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $29 to $42. To reach the box office, call 536-2551 or visit www.flyingmonkeynh.com.