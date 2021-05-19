Live shows are just returning to some Granite State venues, but one southwest New Hampshire venue and a popular New England-area band already have proven they're up to the task.
Northlands, a rebranded outdoor venue in Swanzey that operated last year as Drive-In Live, has booked Jake Owen (May 28), Aaron Lewis (May 29), Indigo Girls (June 12), Kip Moore (June 19) Moe, Marshall Tucker Band (July 10) and Lee Brice (Aug. 29), among others for its 2021 spring and summer season.
New Hampshire's own Recycled Percussion will play there June 26.
This Saturday, the Amherst, Mass.-based indie-rock band Dinosaur Jr. hits the stage. The group's drummer, Emmett Jefferson Murphy (aka Murph) expects this summer to be a busy one for live music as mass COVID vaccinations continue.
This won't be the first time the group has played at the fairgrounds. Dinosaur Jr. did a show here last year, counting themselves among just a few groups that were able to get on stage during that rollercoaster year.
Fans stayed in their cars as they watched the show, giving the group a hearty welcome.
“People were beeping and flashing lights in between songs and stuff. It's pretty wild. It was definitely a surreal COVID experience,” Murph said.
The drive-in experience was a crucial entertainment format during the pandemic, but Michael Chadinha, Northlands' director of operations, is glad to be able to update operations.
“People just needed something positive in their lives,” he said.
But while turnout was good, Chadhinha said all those vehicles impeded sound quality and interfered with people’s line of sight.
“You were tailgating at the show while you were at the show. (That method) is not sustainable,” he said.
There also was no PA system last season, just FM transmitters like those typically used at drive-in movies. But the audio quality has been improved, and a larger stage stage is now flanked by LED screens.
General admission tickets have been replaced by reserved seating, with “pods” of up to six people to allow for social distancing.
Concertgoers can bring chairs instead of just tailgating, and a beer garden and food trucks have been added to the grounds.
“It’s a cool way to get music back that feels back to normal,” said Chadhinha, who called this “a year of pivoting.”
Murphy said the band was itching to go out on the road, and the Cheshire Fairground shows fit the bill.
“We booked stuff right away. We were one of the first bands (to do so) because we knew, once stuff starts opening up, it's going to be like an onslaught. So many people are going to be hungry for concerts. Already, so much is brewing,” said Murphy.
Dinosaur Jr. is promoting their 12th album, the mellow yet solid "Sweep It Into Space," which came out April 23. The band actually recorded the album last year but held onto the new music for later release.
“It was (finished) last spring, when everything was still shut down, and we knew we couldn't play. So we basically sat on it for a whole album cycle. We thought, 'Why release a record that we can't tour behind or do any promotion behind?’ I'm glad we're doing it now. The timing seems really perfect. The new record is really poppy,’” he said
Murphy, who also is part of the progressive/space-rock group Architectural Metaphor, packs a punch with a pared-down drum kit, even though his musical influences sometimes favor larger, more intricate setups.
“People just assume, ‘Oh, those guys all have huge drum sets with a ton of drums,’ but I just always liked this more simple, jazz-style setup. I'm into having a minimal kit but having a lot going on.”
Dinosaur Jr., which includes bassist and vocalist Lou Barlow and primary songwriter, guitarist and vocalist J. Mascis, has its share of ups and downs since their formation in 1984. Both Barlow and Murphy left the band for various reasons in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but all three reunited in 2005.
Regardless, whenever Dinosaur Jr. hits the studio, Murphy taps into elements of his favorite artists.
“I cycle through stuff that I’ve listened to since high school -- Joni Mitchell, Sandy, Zappa, Big Star, Deep Purple, a lot of classic rock. If you don't listen to an album for a couple of years, and then you put it on, you're like, ‘Oh, man, I forgot how good this is.’ You're just blown away again. It's a constant refreshing/recycling process. You're constantly revisiting and getting more inspiration."
Murphy says his influences have always differed from the rest of the band, which likely contributes to the group’s blend of classic rock, power pop and noiserock wounds.
“I grew up on a lot of progressive, prog-rock stuff. Those guys (in the band) were more hardcore and punk. I was more like ‘70s progressive rock, jazz fusion, all this crazy stuff," he said.
Being apart during coronavirus didn’t hurt the band much, as they already had recorded "Sweep It Into Space" in various parts.
“The drums are the foundation. When I leave the studio after the drums are done, I have no idea what the song will actually sound like. There's no vocals, there's no guitar solos, nothing like that is done yet. I hear it when it's done.”
Murphy says the band is glad to be back, after the pandemic halted so many tours and live gigs.
“If your job is traveling, and you can't do what you know, it's just frustrating. We’re all kind of nomads. That's the lifestyle of a musician. That's just what you know how to do, is travel and play,” he said.
Dinosaur Jr. is banking on hopes that this summer and fall could bring life closer to normal. It's booked to play shows throughout the United States and Canada through next February.
“We have indoor tours planned. We have tons of stuff booked. We have yet to see if clubs are gonna actually open and do things full swing. We hope so. For now, I think most people would prefer to do outdoor shows because it just feels safer. It's just more fun to play outside," Murphy said.