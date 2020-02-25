Ten-time Grammy Award winner Bobby McFerrin, the creator of the global hit “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” plays the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
It’s been about three decades since McFerrin’s feel-good sentiment and layered a cappella grooves and sound effects made the world a happier place.
Since 1988, he’s explored a myriad of musical explorations, incorporating R&B, classical, jazz, world music and pop into his repertoire.
Along the way, he’s earned 10 Grammy wins and a total of 18 nominations.
Tickets are $48 to $68. For information, call 436-2400 or visit themusichall.org.