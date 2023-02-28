2021 MTV Video Music Awards show

Dave Grohl speaks as the Foo Fighters accept the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday in New York City in this September, 2021 file photo.

 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Foo Fighters are coming to Birmingham this summer, playing on their first tour since last year’s tribute concerts honoring the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters are set to perform on June 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, a 10,500-seat venue at 1000 Amphitheater Road. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster/Live Nation, priced at $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $129.50, plus service charges.