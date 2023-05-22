LOS ANGELES — The Foo Fighters introduced Josh Freese as the drummer for their upcoming tour and performed new music on Sunday during a free livestream event.

The virtual show took place more than a year after the death of the group's longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl kicked it off with Freese on drums after teasing fans with a string of cameos, including drummers Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe and Danny Carey of Tool.

Musicians Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters pose for photographers at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in New York in 2001.