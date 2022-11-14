Classic rock band Foreigner

Classic rock band Foreigner performs at the Jackson County Fair Wednesday, August 7 2019. Foreigner and Styx both played on the fair's fourth night.

 Jenna Kieser

CLARKSTON, MI - This announcement is as “urgent” as it gets for Foreigner fans. The rockers known for such hits as “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love Is” say they are going on their final concert tour ever.

Foreigner’s “Farewell Tour” will kick off on July 6, 2023 in Atlanta and will take them across the country with one Michigan concert on the tour scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 at Pine Knob. Loverboy will open for them.