Genre-mixing turntablist DJ Logic plays the Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth, at 9 p.m. today.
DJ Logic is known for introducing jazz into the hip-hop realms, but his reach in electronic music extends well beyond. He’s a session musician as well as band leader.
Since his emergence in the early 1990s amid the Bronx hip-hop scene, the New York City-based deejay has amassed a long list of collaborators, including John Popper of Blues Traveler, the Roots, Vernon Reid (known for the band Living Colour), Medeski Martin and Wood, John Mayer, Christian McBride, Charlie Hunter, Bob Weir, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, Mos Def, Carly Simon, O.A.R. and Jack DeJohnette.
Tickets to his Seacoast show are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, which opens at 7 p.m. For information, call 431-5186 or visit pressroomnh.com.