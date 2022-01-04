Get your air guitars out.

You’re going to need that invisible instrument of yours because ‘90s rock mainstays Goo Goo Dolls are taking their guitar-driven classics all over North America on an extensive summer 2022 tour.

Led by Westfield local John Rzeznik, the band has been staying busy these past few years. In 2020, the group released their exuberant “It’s Christmas All Over” album which was followed soon after by “Rarities” a collection of b-sides, live tracks, remixes and acoustic versions of songs from their storied catalogue.

Now it’s time for them to hit the road including shows in New Jersey (August 13) and Philadelphia (August 21).

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

Where can I buy Goo Goo Dolls tickets?

The Grammy-nominated group have tickets available for their tour on all major ticketing platforms.

We recommend reviewing prices for the show you want to attend on StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and MegaSeats.

Where are the Goo Goo Dolls going on tour?

Starting on July 15 in Nampa, Idaho, the Goo Goo Dolls will begin their extensive North American summer tour where they’ll be joined by fellow alt-rockers Blue October on select dates. Before that, the group has a few festival appearances lined up for early 2022.

However, if you’re looking for the concert closest to you, we’ve got all shows listed with dates, venues and info on where to buy tickets below.

March 19-20 at the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida

June 4-5 at the Let’s Go Festival in Annapolis, Maryland

July 15 at the Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho

July 16 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon

July 18 at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana

July 22 at Northern Quest Casino in Spokane, Washington

July 24 at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon

July 26 at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT

July 27 at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado

July 29 at Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, Missouri

July 30 at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska

Aug. 1 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 3 at The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio

Aug. 4 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 5 at the TCU Amphitheater in Indianapolis, Indiana

Aug. 7 at Freedom Hill Amphitheater in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Aug. 8 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada

Aug. 10 at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 12 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Aug. 13 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey

Aug. 14 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire

Aug. 16 at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 17 at Wolf Trap Farm in Vienna, Virginia

Aug. 19 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York

Aug. 20 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York

Aug. 21 at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 23 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina

Aug. 24 at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida

Aug. 26 at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater in Charlotte, North Carolina

Aug. 27 at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 28 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia

Aug. 30 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas

Aug. 31 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas

Sep. 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California

Sep. 3 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California

Sep. 4 at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, California

Sep. 12 at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota

Sep. 13 at the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Sep. 17 at the OKC Zoo Amphitheater in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Sep. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas

Sep. 20 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia

Sep. 21 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater in Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 22 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep. 24 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

What other groups will be at the festivals the Goo Goo Dolls are playing?

March will see the Goo Goo Dolls at Tampa’s Innings Festival on the 19 and 20. Headliners for the two-day celebration of all things music and baseball include Green Day, The Lumineers and Incubus.

On June 5, the group will headline day two of Maryland’s Let’s Go Festival. Other acts at the two-day jamboree are Billy Currington, Better Than Ezra and Eve 6. The festival runs from June 4-5.

