Get your air guitars out.
You’re going to need that invisible instrument of yours because ‘90s rock mainstays Goo Goo Dolls are taking their guitar-driven classics all over North America on an extensive summer 2022 tour.
Led by Westfield local John Rzeznik, the band has been staying busy these past few years. In 2020, the group released their exuberant “It’s Christmas All Over” album which was followed soon after by “Rarities” a collection of b-sides, live tracks, remixes and acoustic versions of songs from their storied catalogue.
Now it’s time for them to hit the road including shows in New Jersey (August 13) and Philadelphia (August 21).
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
Where can I buy Goo Goo Dolls tickets?
The Grammy-nominated group have tickets available for their tour on all major ticketing platforms.
We recommend reviewing prices for the show you want to attend on StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and MegaSeats.
Where are the Goo Goo Dolls going on tour?
Starting on July 15 in Nampa, Idaho, the Goo Goo Dolls will begin their extensive North American summer tour where they’ll be joined by fellow alt-rockers Blue October on select dates. Before that, the group has a few festival appearances lined up for early 2022.
However, if you’re looking for the concert closest to you, we’ve got all shows listed with dates, venues and info on where to buy tickets below.
March 19-20 at the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida
June 4-5 at the Let’s Go Festival in Annapolis, Maryland
July 15 at the Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho
July 16 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon
July 18 at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana
July 22 at Northern Quest Casino in Spokane, Washington
July 24 at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon
July 26 at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT
July 27 at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado
July 29 at Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, Missouri
July 30 at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska
Aug. 1 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri
Aug. 3 at The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio
Aug. 4 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois
Aug. 5 at the TCU Amphitheater in Indianapolis, Indiana
Aug. 7 at Freedom Hill Amphitheater in Sterling Heights, Michigan
Aug. 8 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada
Aug. 10 at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 12 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut
Aug. 13 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey
Aug. 14 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire
Aug. 16 at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Aug. 17 at Wolf Trap Farm in Vienna, Virginia
Aug. 19 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York
Aug. 20 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York
Aug. 21 at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 23 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina
Aug. 24 at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida
Aug. 26 at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater in Charlotte, North Carolina
Aug. 27 at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee
Aug. 28 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia
Aug. 30 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas
Aug. 31 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas
Sep. 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California
Sep. 3 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California
Sep. 4 at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, California
Sep. 12 at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota
Sep. 13 at the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Sep. 17 at the OKC Zoo Amphitheater in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Sep. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas
Sep. 20 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia
Sep. 21 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater in Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 22 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sep. 24 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
What other groups will be at the festivals the Goo Goo Dolls are playing?
March will see the Goo Goo Dolls at Tampa’s Innings Festival on the 19 and 20. Headliners for the two-day celebration of all things music and baseball include Green Day, The Lumineers and Incubus.
On June 5, the group will headline day two of Maryland’s Let’s Go Festival. Other acts at the two-day jamboree are Billy Currington, Better Than Ezra and Eve 6. The festival runs from June 4-5.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.