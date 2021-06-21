Scott Hayward knows what it’s like to operate a music venue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shows at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry will transition back indoors in August after two summers of hosting drive-in shows in the parking lot. New Hampshire helped out with Main Street and live venue grants.
Some venues haven’t been as lucky and await federal assistance with the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grants.
“You have a lot of venues that have been out of business for 15 months and they haven’t taken any income in,” Hayward said. “A lot of them are ready to open their venue again but they have zero money.”
Some of the money might be needed for rent, booking acts and renewing liquor licenses, he said.
Last week, U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, joined a bipartisan effort to urge the SBA to disburse the grants as soon as possible. Shaheen and Hassan are both cosponsors of the Save Our Stages Act.
“It has been nearly six months since Congress passed the Save our Stages Act, nearly two months since the second launch of the program, and 51 days since the Small Business Administration (SBA) began receiving applications,” the group wrote to Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Bureaucratic process cannot stand in the way of getting these desperately needed funds out the door.”
The SBA announced it would process 10,000 grants by July 4, but many worry it will take longer given the pace so far.
Hayward said Hassan and Shaheen have been instrumental in passing the legislation.
“There are a lot of things venues need to do to prepare to open and without the money they just can’t do it,” Hayward said. “There are literally venues waiting for this money so they can open again even though the state is allowing them to be open they can’t.”
Nearly 70% of shows at Tupelo have been rescheduled to September, October and November.
The grants can be used for shuttered live venues, independent movie theaters and other cultural institutions.
“This is not the type of business where you can be closed for very long without having severe financial consequences,” Hayward said.