NEW IPSWICH — For the first time in its six-year history, the Hillfest Worship Festival at Lord’s Valley sold out four weeks before concert day, with 4,500 tickets snapped up by Christian music fans from as far away as Pennsylvania and Canada.

Families, friends and volunteers in lawn chairs and on blankets populated the hillside rain or shine on July 15 for a Christian music festival that began in 2017 as a fundraiser to build a church for Hope Fellowship, a small congregation in Jaffrey.