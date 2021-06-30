Finally, it’s showtime at Hampton Beach
Two bands with strong New Hampshire fanbases — Badfish! A Tribute to Sublime, and Roots of Creation — play the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom’s season-opening show at 8 p.m. Friday night.
It will be the first concert at the 94-year-old Seacoast venue in “an unimaginable 601 days,” said Andrew Herrick, the ballroom’s director of marketing.
It’s among a handful of already sold-out shows, including REO Speedwagon, Lee Brice, Styx and Brothers Osborne.
And it’s not just music that’s getting a response. All six of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s shows and all four of comedian Tom Segura’s shows later this summer are already sold out.
But the schedule is expected to go well into November, with more show announcements coming, Herrick said.
This month’s concerts also include Chris Janson, July 8; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 9, Aaron Lewis, July 22 and 23; and The Fab Four: Ultimate Beatles Tribute, July 30.
More shows added at Bank of NH Pavilion
Meanwhile, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, which hosts Old Dominion in a trio of shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 5, has a couple of interesting additions its summer lineup.
Metal-rap band Limp Bizkit’s Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition hits the venue Thursday, Aug. 12. Limp Bizkit is best known for the hard-driving, gravel-fueled anthem “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” and the gritty “Nookie.”
Grammy Award-winning R&B/hip-hop group TLC’s Crazy Sexy Cool Tour 2021 plays the venue Friday, Sept. 17. TLC, featuring Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, scored its biggest hits with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes with “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty,” “No Scrubs” and the unapologetically sassy “Ain’t 2 Proud to Beg.”