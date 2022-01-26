We’ve got good news for Korn fans.
The nu metal band is going to bring “new” nu metal to audiences all over North America on their sprawling 2022 tour.
Korn’s upcoming trek will serve as the live debut for the band’s forthcoming album “Requiem” which is set for release on Feb. 4.
At the time of publication, the group had dropped the heavy singles “Start the Healing” and “Forgotten.”
“Forgotten,” which was released on Jan. 13, was delivered on Instagram and Korn’s website after a series of cryptic short videos teasing out the new track.
What other surprises does the group have in store for the tour?
Here’s everything we know so far.
Where can I buy Korn tickets?
Tickets to see the two-time Grammy winners are available on all major platforms.
To find the seats that are best for you, we recommend comparing prices on sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and MegaSeats.
Where is Korn going on tour?
The “Shoots and Ladders” group kick off their run of 2022 live shows on Jan. 31 opening for System of Down for a handful of concerts and then worm their way through North America to complete their official 19-concert tour in March and April.
If you’re looking for the show closest to you, we’ve listed all dates, venues and links to buy tickets below.
- Jan. 31 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona (with System of a Down)
- Feb. 1 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California (with System of a Down)
- Feb. 4 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (with System of a Down)
- Feb. 5 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (with System of a Down)
- March 4 at the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- March 5 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- March 7 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- March 8 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- March 10 at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- March 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina
- March 13 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, West Virginia
- March 15 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania
- March 16 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- March 19 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire
- March 20 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- March 22 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York
- March 23 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan
- March 25 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois
- March 26 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- March 28 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- March 29 at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- March 31 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- April 1 at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Later in the year, Korn will take part in the four-day Welcome to Rockville Festival alongside headliners KISS, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and many more.
Four-day passes can be found here.
Korn is currently scheduled to play Friday. We’ve linked a single-day pass here.
Who is opening for Korn?
For this go-round, Korn welcomes progressive metal group Chevelle and metalcore outfit Code Orange as their support acts.
A very metal promo for the upcoming tour can be found here or below.
