NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Newly crowned 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, who has performed for more than 12 million fans in his past headline tours, announced recently he will launch his "Proud to Be Right Here" on July 8 in Syracuse, N.Y. Special guests are Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June, along with DJ Rock.
"There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans," Bryan said in a news release. "There's several songs off my new album that I've never performed live. I can't believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best, what we live to do."
Ticket presales to Luke's fan club, the Nut House, became available on Tuesday and will go on sale to the public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at www.lukebryan.com.
For more information on the fan club, visit https://nuthouse.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass.
Luke's Proud to Be Right Here tour announcement came a day after his Crash My Playa 2022 concert vacation event set for Jan. 19-22, 2022 sold out due to record-breaking demand from returning event alumni and Bryan's fans through pre-sale access. The sell-out is the event's fastest in its seven-year history.
Lipton Iced Tea is the official sponsor of the Proud to Be Right Here tour. CITI is the official presale credit card and as such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Live Nation is the official tour promoter.
2021 PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR DATES:
- July 8 Syracuse, N.Y. — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- July 9 Hershey, Pa. — Hershey-park Stadium
- July 10 Boston — Xfinity Center
- July 16 Hartford, Conn. — Xfinity Theatre
- July 17 Bristow, Va. — Jiffy Lube Live
- July 18 Holmdel, N.J. — PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 22 Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center
- July 23 Charlotte, N.C. — PNC Music Pavilion
- July 24 Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- July 30 Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
- July 31 Orange Beach, Ala. — The Wharf
- Aug. 5 Bangor, Maine — Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
- Aug. 6 Gilford, N.H. — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Aug. 7 Gilford, N.H. — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Aug. 8 Philadelphia — BB&T Pavilion
- Aug. 12 Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Aug. 13 Wantagh, N.Y. — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug .14 Darien Center, N.Y. — Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 19 St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Aug. 20 Indianapolis — Ruoff Music Center
- Aug. 21 Chicago — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 27 Rogers, Ariz. — Walmart AMP
- Aug. 28 Dallas — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug. 29 Brandon, Miss. — Brandon Amphitheater
- Sept. 3 Welch, Minn. — Treasure Island Amphitheater
- Sept. 23 San Diego — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept .24 Phoenix — AK-Chin Pavilion
- Sept. 30 Bend, Ore. — Les Schwab Amphitheater
- Oct. 1 Bend, Ore. — Les Schwab Amphitheater
- Oct. 2 Portland, Ore. — Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- —Oct. 8 Los Angeles — STAPLES Center
- Oct. 9 Mountain View, Calif. — Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Oct. 10 Sacramento, Calif. — Toyota Amphitheatre
- Oct. 14 Irvine, Calif. — FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Oct. 15 Fresno, Calif. — Save Mart Center
- Oct. 16 San Bernardino, Calif. — Glen Helen Amphitheater
—indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates
Dylan Scott will perform on all dates except July 8-18. Caylee Hammack will perform on all dates through Aug. 14. Runaway June will perform on all dates beginning Aug. 19. DJ Rock will perform on all dates.
