The Nashua-based Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps is holding auditions for the inaugural season of its Indoor Percussion ensemble in October.
“Many of our members are involved in their high school marching band, but we wanted to expand our programs to provide new opportunities for those students whose schools don’t offer a competitive winter percussion ensemble and for recent high school graduates who want to continue performing,” Paul G. LaFlamme Jr., president of the Spartans, said in a statement.
Auditions will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua, 1 Positive Place, Nashua, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first three Sundays in October: Oct. 3, 10, 17.
The Spartans placed first in Open Class in 2019, the most recent full Drum Corps International (DCI) season due to COVID-19. It was the Spartans’ sixth World Championship. It is one of 46 DCI members that compete throughout the country each summer, culminating in the finals performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The ensemble will compete in the Independent A Class in the New England Scholastic Band Association and Winter Guard International circuits.
The ensemble is open to anyone who does not attend a school with a competitive winter percussion ensemble, including recent high school graduates, who will be no older than 24 on April 1, 2022.